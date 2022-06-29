If you’ve fished in salt water all your life, you never really stop and think too much about tides. They just happen, kind of like sunshine and summer rains. Until I started teaching people how to fish (way before I was a guide), I kind of just figured all bodies of water had some kind of a tidal movement. Boy, was I wrong.
I remember being caught off-guard the first time someone told me that Lake Michigan didn’t have any tides at all. I asked him how anglers there knew where the fish were going to be. He kind of just laughed and said they could tell by what time of year it was.
I was 16 when that conversation happened, and I was teaching Mr. Gattuso (R.I.P., my friend) what little I knew at the time about saltwater fishing. I also remember him having as much trouble understanding tide movement and where the fish would be at different stages of the tides as I had believing freshwater lakes didn’t have tides at all.
If you’re new to saltwater fishing or just looking to improve your angling skills, learning about tides and how fish react to them is imperative. Think of tidal flow as the circulatory system of salt water. The incoming tide is like an artery: The water (blood) it brings in carries oxygen to all the cells (fish and all other aquatic life) in the Harbor.
The outgoing tide is then like a vein: It takes the oxygen-depleted water (blood) back out of the Harbor, flats and rivers and allows it to get replenished so the cycle can repeat itself over and over, keeping our Harbor in complete homeostatic balance.
When the tide is flowing in or out, the saltwater environment is vigorous and teeming with life — but when the tide stops, so does most of the excitement. How many times have you been out fishing and the bite was spectacular, and then all of a sudden the bite stopped? I’d bet my bottom dollar that the tide had something to do with the sudden change in the fishes’ attitude.
It’s truly amazing how much even a little change in the tide can affect the bite, for better or worse. I personally believe that tidal flow is the single biggest factor in whether the bite is hot or not. I think that barometric pressure, moon phase and weather all dictate where the fish are going to hang out in a given body of water, but tide movement is what generally dictates whether they’re going to feed.
So how do you take advantage of the tide? For you guys in boats or wading, try to fish the first part of an incoming tide. Your best bet is to begin outside the area you are wanting to fish — say, on an outside sandbar or oyster reef. Work slowly, following the tide, up to the area you think the fish will stage at the top of the tide (maybe a mangrove shoreline or a creek mouth). Then work the area hard with your bait of choice.
If you find yourself fishing an outgoing tide, reverse the pattern — try to start as close to the mangroves or creek mouth as possible, then slowly follow the tide out to the sandbar or oysters. Cast to every pothole you can reach on the way out, then work your bait hard all around the outside bar or flat edge. When the tide stops moving, go ahead and eat that sandwich you brought — not much bites when the tide slacks up.
For you guys fishing docks, bridges and piers, just make sure you are at these areas when there is good water flow in or out. There are some great fish caught from these areas, but I’d venture to say that not many prized fish are caught during a slack tide. Present your bait as if the tide was carrying it. When I’m fishing from a bridge, I like to toss my bait upcurrent and allow the tide to bring it back to the bridge. The fish will be under the bridge facing the tide, waiting for the current to bring them food.
When I fish from the El Jobean pier, I prefer the outgoing tide so I can toss my bait out at the big bridge and allow the tide to carry it underneath. In this scenario, the fish should be facing me, so the presentation is simple and getting them to bite shouldn’t be too hard — in theory, that is.
You can find a tide chart in WaterLine every week, or add an app to your phone (although I have yet to find an app that tells me truthfully where the hot bite is on any given day). If you have the luxury of being able to fish on a specific tide, plan your trip when the water is moving best. If not, go fishing anyway — no matter you look at it, even a bad day of fishing beats mowing the yard.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
