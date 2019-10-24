One of the most fun things in fishing is watching a big fish blow up on a topwater lure. It’s an incredible sight. When they’re really getting after it, the water seems to just explode under your bait. It’ll make you jump and get your adrenaline flowing.
But a lot of fishermen don’t like topwater baits. There are several reasons. Some topwater lures can be a little (or a lot) tricky to work properly. It can be a challenge to actually hook fish rather than just watch them try to clobber the lure. And they have a reputation for being good lures only under particular circumstances.
All of these things are partly true, but that shouldn’t stop you from having topwaters in your tackle box anyway. Let’s separate fact from fiction about these entertaining and productive baits.
OK — there are a few topwaters that demand a little coordination to get the right action. These are called walk-the-dog lures. Some, like the Zara Spook and MirrOlure Top Dog, have been popular for many years. That alone proves they must be worth fishing, if you can get past the learning curve.
Fortunately, walking the dog really isn’t that hard. Start by making a good long cast, then point your rod tip towards the water. Now start twitching the rod tip a little. Not much — the tip should only be moving 6 or 8 inches with each twitch, 12 inches at most. Keep your twitch nice and steady at a rate of two to three twitches a second. The motion is all in the wrist; your arm should be pretty still.
Got that? OK: Now start reeling, steady and slow. Once the line comes tight, your lure should start darting in a zig-zag across the water. Left, right, left, right, twitch, twitch, twitch, twitch. At first, it’s going to be a little awkward. Keep practicing. You can do this.
If you like a lure that doesn’t require as much coordination, how about a prop bait or a popper? Prop baits have a tiny propeller on the nose, tail, or both. You can work the lure using short hard pulls or just reel it in. The props spin as the bait runs through the water, making a ruckus that might get a fish’s attention or might scare it away.
Poppers are also noisy. The face of a popper is cut at an angle or cupped. A hard downward pull causes the lure to push water out in front of it. Both of these baits are best when there’s a bit of wind and waves, or when fish are crashing bait schools and expecting to find injured baifish near the surface. When it’s really quiet out, they sometimes spook fish instead.
When you go to select a topwater bait at the tackle shop, you’ll see that colors are all over the map: Bone white, chrome, frog patterns, black and chartreuse, even clear. As with other artificials, color can make a difference. Which one is right? You can always follow the general rule of “dark water, dark lures; clear water, light lures.” It’s not a guarantee, but it at least gets you started. My advice: Always have at least two very different colors.
You’ll also notice that these baits are made in lots of sizes, from 2-inch models up to poppers nearly big enough to be used as bowling pins. Don’t be afraid to use the occasional large one. Something you might use on amberjacks offshore was working great last fall and spring in the canals for large snook and jacks. Even the tarpon were hitting them.
The most basic rule of topwaters is that they work best in low light, preferably when the sun is below the trees or at night. That’s a good rule. But there are times that a topwater bait will hook fish all day long. For example, when it’s overcast or rainy, or when the barometer is dropping ahead of a storm, or when there are lots of baitfish around, or when they fish are actively feeding, or when it’s bright and sunny but the fish just feel like hitting a topwater anyway. Know the rule, but don’t necessarily follow it.
A few more tips for topwaters: Always keep your rod tip pointed to ward the water. If you raise your rod up, it lifts the nose of the lure up too, and it may not work well or at all. Don’t get so excited walking the dog or watching the props spit water that you forget to pause. The pause is the best but most forgotten-about action you can give any lure, especially topwaters. While any rod will work, a faster action with a stiff tip makes working topwaters easier. So does braided line, since it doesn’t stretch.
While there’s a lot more to learn about fishing topwaters, this crash course should be enough to get you started. Tie on a topwater and see for yourself — it’s a blast.
