The FWC has announced their plans for snook, redfish and trout harvest. It’s just a bit confusing, but here goes.
The snook situation is the easiest to understand so let’s tackle that one first. As of Sept. 1, snook season will open with harvest regulations for our area exactly as they were when the harvest ban was imposed several years ago. Bag limit one per person, none for fishing guides or other crew on for-hire vessels, slot limit of 28 to 33 inches, season closed December through February and May through August.
Trout are slightly more complicated. Trout season is currently open in our area under rules that changed during the protracted closure. Current regulations are a bag limit of three fish per person, no fish to be kept by fishing guides or crew, a slot limit of 15 to 19 inches, one overslot fish allowed per boat per day, no closed season, and a six fish per boat maximum harvest daily harvest.
Most of that is intended to be permanent (for now). But the six fish boat limit is a temporary rule that will go away on Sept. 1. Got it? OK.
Now for redfish. Redfish harvest is currently closed but will open on Sept. 1. There will be a slight regulations change when redfish season opens. Most redfish harvest rules will remain in place: A bag limit of one fish per person per day, a slot limit of 18 to 27 inches, and no closed season.
But captains and crew of for-hire boats will be prohibited from harvesting redfish on charter trips. And the current daily boat limit of eight redfish per day will probably be reduced to two redfish per day in our region. What’s that you say? You didn’t even know that there was an eight-fish boat limit on redfish? It’s in the rules on page 14.
One kicker here: This is the probable scenario for redfish, but it’s not yet cast in stone. Note that redfish harvest will remain closed in federal waters of the Gulf, and the upcoming season opener applies only in Florida waters.
The FWC has also announced upcoming changes to harvest regulations for cobia which will go into effect in state waters on July 1. In our region, there is only one change in the cobia regulations: The size limit will increase from the longstanding 33-inch fork length minimum size limit to a larger 36-inch minimum size limit. The bag limit of one fish per person per day and boat limit of no more than two fish per boat will remain unchanged.
Charlotte Harbor is home to a lot of cobia including some really large fish, but the vast majority of the cobia caught in the Harbor are smaller than the current 33-inch size limit. That extra 3 inches might not sound like much, but I suspect that it will mean that very few cobia caught in Charlotte Harbor after July 1 will be of legal size.
Note that the cobia regulations in federal waters (more than 9 nautical miles from shore) are different from those in state waters in our region. The size limit in federal waters was already 36 inches, so as of July 1 the size limits will be the same in state and federal waters.
But the bag limit in federal waters is currently two fish per person per day, with no boat limit. NOAA fisheries is expected to change this to the same bag limit as the upcoming bag limit in state waters: One fish per person with a two-per-boat maximum. An effective date for this rule has not yet been announced. Confusing, isn’t it?
Cobia are interesting fish. They grow amazingly fast, and have been used in aquaculture operations because they put on weight so quickly. Some studies have indicated that cobia can reach nearly 20 inches in length at one year of age, and a 35-incher is probably somewhere around two years old.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
