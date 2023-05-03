Bass worm

Bass have big mouths, and even smaller fish will eagerly whack a jumbo soft plastic bait this time of year.

 WaterLine file photo

If you want to get big bites from big bass, now is the time to throw a big worm. Forget the small 6- and 7-inch worms — start reaching for worms in the 9- to 12-inch range. Big bass are looking to reload.

Once the spawn is over, big bass need to refuel. You won’t find the 7-pound plus bass chasing down a school of baitfish, but you will find them set up to take advantage of a good meal. They want to fill up quickly while expending the least amount of energy. The best way to do that is eat bigger prey, so throw them a big worm and see if that doesn’t get their attention.


   

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

