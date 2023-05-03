If you want to get big bites from big bass, now is the time to throw a big worm. Forget the small 6- and 7-inch worms — start reaching for worms in the 9- to 12-inch range. Big bass are looking to reload.
Once the spawn is over, big bass need to refuel. You won’t find the 7-pound plus bass chasing down a school of baitfish, but you will find them set up to take advantage of a good meal. They want to fill up quickly while expending the least amount of energy. The best way to do that is eat bigger prey, so throw them a big worm and see if that doesn’t get their attention.
This is the time of year when you go out and look for big lunker bass just lying around waiting to feed after they have rested up from their spawning season. I hunt for these bigger bass on the outside edges of grass lines, especially where there is a cut through the grass or something that makes the edge a little different.
The big females push out off of their spawning beds and take a short time to recover from the ordeal they have been through. Once they have rested, the feed is on.
I recall a few years back when Missy and I were vacationing in the Orlando area. We took the boat with us because we had an upcoming tournament on Lake Toho. Seeing as how we were only a few miles from the city ramp in Kissimmee, we were going to use our days off to practice for the tournament. What a great way to spend your vacation, right?
Once on the lake, I noticed that the water temperature was up to 65 degrees before the sun even got on it. I assumed that the major spawn was probably complete, so we decided to move to the outside of some vegetation to work the edges. We managed three fish in one small area, so I decided to see if I could replicate this in other areas that looked similar.
We could not. This particular day was a little cool and windy, so we called it a day and went in a little early so the kids could get to the pool.
Our next trip out, we left the kids asleep in the room (older teens; no need to call CPS) so we could get out early and run some different water. We covered a lot of ground before we came across an area that had some grass with a nice little dropoff close to it.
On the first cast into this spot, I could feel my bait bumping eelgrass just before the dropoff. I mentioned to my wife that this should be a good spot to hold a few big fish. On my next cast, I was rewarded with a feisty fish over 5 pounds. We moved up the shore just a little bit and started making casts, and soon found more eelgrass under the surface of the water. In this area, I managed to get one that was over 8 pounds.
By now I was feeling pretty good about things and told my wife that I thought it was time to leave the area alone and hope it took care of itself for the tournament this coming weekend. She was not thrilled because she had yet to boat a bass, although she did manage a nice catfish on a June bug worm.
We were throwing big worms into both of these areas. It seemed the bigger the worm, the more aggressive the bite. Missy threw a smaller worm for both days and never managed to catch a bass. I threw a bigger worm and managed to get bit in both areas. The bigger worm was definitely the key. The bass could get a big meal in one serving, and this seemed to be what they were looking for.
We managed to put a respectable weight of 14 pounds together in the tournament, all from the area we found on the second practice day. The biggest one was just a shade under 5 pounds. We got bigger fish in practice, but you never get the big ones when you need them. All in all, it was a pretty good tournament for us.
The one thing that I do have confidence in is the big worm. This is the time of year that bass are willing to eat and eat big. We humans love to eat, and if we can get more food with less work, that’s all the better. Why would that fact of nature not hold true for our little green friends underwater?
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.