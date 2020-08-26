My wife and I are trying to make a decision: Considering all the issues we have had with it, do we get rid of the RV we have after just one year and move to another model? Or, do we keep it since we have identified these issues and gotten them resolved?
We got a good deal on this RV, but when it came from the factory, there were things that didn’t work from the start. Since we bought it, it has spent more time in the shop than on the road. I know that when you own an RV, you must be prepared for things to go wrong. I’m OK with that. But if you buy it brand new, there shouldn’t be hassles right away.
When we found this RV, we thought we had found the one that we would keep and travel the country in. It’s the perfect setup for us: A huge bedroom with lots of closet and drawer space; washer and dryer; fireplace; pop-up satellite receiver; and other extras.
We loved it as soon as we saw it. And when my wife got that look on her face — you know, fellas; the one where they really like something — I knew we were going to be getting that model that day.
But after all the problems we’ve had, we wonder if we should simply start over and get another model. Why? Because of the big question we have no way of answering: Will we have any more issues, or are we done? That remains to be seen.
Here is a list of some of the things we have had to get fixed: Currently, the RV is in the shop for the front air conditioner. The air conditioner in the dash quit working, and so did the panel that controls the vent and fans. Bonus: They cracked the dash pad when putting it back on, so that needs replaced as well.
We’re also getting all the TVs wired for satellite (something the manufacturer failed to do at the factory). And the last time we used it, the generator did not start like it usually does.
Prior to that, the cap on the diesel exhaust fluid container was bad and giving us false readings at the dash. We had to have the seat cover replaced on the passenger seat because this one was a show model and it was worn. The hot water at the sink stopped working.
A screw to hold the handle for the fan/vent in the bathroom fell out and went missing. The radio would not get out of search mode. The strip for the seal from steps to tile came loose and needed to be replaced. These are just things that come to mind immediately — actually, there were more.
But again, I have to say how well the layout on this motorhome fits what we were looking for. It is very roomy in the living room area, and the fireplace is a nice touch (even though we do not use it often in Florida). It drives so easily for a big vehicle, and it’s just small enough that I can still maneuver the boat around and launch it with this RV.
There are a lot of pluses, but I just cannot help but wonder if there will be something else right around the corner that will be an even bigger expense. So, we are getting prices on other units as I write this.
Part of me says to hold onto it. Part of me says to get it gone, now. I would really like to get it back and not have an issue when we use it next, which hopefully is in a few weeks for Labor Day weekend. We missed the Fourth of July because the air conditioner wasn’t working, and you simply cannot survive in this heat without the A/C.
We’ll look at the prices on other units in the short term and make a decision after we get the RV back from the shop. If all goes well, we may just hold onto it. But if one more thing goes wrong, I know how my wife will react. And that will force me to react at the dealership as well.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
