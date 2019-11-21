I have always envied my tournament buddies from days gone by not only for having the opportunity to fish professionally but also to get to fish in the Bassmaster Classic. A few years back, one of those guys — Chris Lane — actually won the Classic.
I’ve enjoyed fishing on smaller local clubs, but I’ve always wondered “What if?” It’s time to set that aside, because now it’s my turn to give a professional bass trail a try.
Some people make decisions in life based on necessity instead of chasing their dreams. While some distractions were introduced into my life, I never lost that desire to want to at least try to give professional bass fishing a shot. Today, there are opportunities to do that which were not present years ago. I feel my time has come.
There are three professional trails that hold some serious significance. B.A.S.S. has one, there’s the the Forrest L. Woods (FLW), and then the Major League Fishing (MLF) which is probably the most popular today. Recently, the FLW was bought out by the MLF. They came in and changed a few things. The structure of their trails is different, and there’s a reduced entry fee at the divisional level. That was something that caught my eye and has convinced me that this is the time for me to take my fishing to another level.
I will be entering the FLW Costa division, which will start fishing this spring. Coincidentally, the first tournament is on the St. John’s River out of Palatka, Fla., where my club wrapped up our season-ending tournament just last weekend. That will be followed up by a trip to Lake Okeechobee out of Clewiston, followed by the divisional finale at Lake Seminole on the Florida-Georgia border. I have not fished Seminole as of yet, but I have researched the lake for tournaments in the past that I did not get to fish.
I plan on giving myself every opportunity at finding mild success, considering this is my first year of giving this sort of tournament fishing a try. I am used to the big tournament size because of the tournaments that I fished in Wisconsin. Nothing like mixing it up with 250 boats on Green Bay, vying for a bag of giant smallmouth bass. The size of the tournaments is not a real concern for me, but the magnitude of what I am stepping into is. Nervous would be a great word to describe what I went through just paying my FLW membership.
This weekend I will be making my down payment for the entry fees. I will go through an acceptance process, which I understand, but to be honest, I am nervous about being accepted. I really don’t know what it takes to be an eligible candidate for acceptance. This is all new to me, but I can tell you this much: Once accepted, I will be on the St. John’s River as much as the rules allow. Fortunately, I have enough vacation to roll over to ensure myself some serious time off leading into these tournaments.
Again, this is all new to me — so for now, I have to be patient, follow the process, and see where things land. This is something that I am not taking lightly. I plan on giving it my all. One of the coolest things I read in the rules is that I am allowed to practice with my fishing partner, who happens to be my wife. I will be able to have her along with me for these events.
I mentioned earlier that I had been dealt some adversity when the boys went and fished professionally. Well, that adversity came in the form of Missy getting cancer while she went through a divorce with her ex.
It truly was a life-altering event for me. Watching her go through that battle with two younger girls was pretty inspiring, The way she has fought through it has been something to witness. I don’t regret my decision to quit competitive fishing back then. But with her by my side and in the boat for our club tournaments, we have done really well the past two years. She is actually the one encouraging me to give this a try, to the point that she is willing to travel with me for these tournaments. I couldn’t be happier.
We will see what this spring brings. First things first, though: I have to get accepted in order to compete. The waiting game is on.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
