Fly casting

Your fly casting skills may be more than adequate for stream fishing, but Florida flats fishing is a whole other game.

 Shutterstock photo

As of this writing, I have not put my boat in the water since before Hurricane Ian came to visit. But I have been out a few times with friends, helping to check out the working order of their boats. We didn’t do a lot of fishing, mostly sightseeing and testing new GPS and steering units.

Both boats checked out and are fine, but our beautiful islands and mangroves are looking a little sickly and beat up. Stripped of their leaves and many limbs and branches that are laying around in the shallows, the cays are looking very thin, small and brown. It’s kind of strange: No matter how close you get to them, they still look farther away than normal.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

