As of this writing, I have not put my boat in the water since before Hurricane Ian came to visit. But I have been out a few times with friends, helping to check out the working order of their boats. We didn’t do a lot of fishing, mostly sightseeing and testing new GPS and steering units.
Both boats checked out and are fine, but our beautiful islands and mangroves are looking a little sickly and beat up. Stripped of their leaves and many limbs and branches that are laying around in the shallows, the cays are looking very thin, small and brown. It’s kind of strange: No matter how close you get to them, they still look farther away than normal.
The water in Gasparilla Sound's backcountry is still murky and filled with sediment, with strange smells floating around on the breeze. I don’t know what to blame it on. It’s not the normal stirred-up sediment smell; it’s different. Some areas have better clarity than others and are on the edge of being sight-fishable. But most areas are going to need more time to flush and clean up.
Some good news is that the fish seem to be willing to eat when you find them. The first fish I caught after Ian was an angry little 18-inch snook. Several snook up to 22 inches, a couple of redfish, and a few jacks and ladies have taken the fly and tugged hard. Man, it felt good to get pulled on. They need to see the fly, so get it close to the mangroves and they will come out and eat. We saw a few big snook (30 to 35 inches), but they didn’t want to play. A little to close the boat, I think — we were seeing them too late in the muck.
The water is cleaner in Lemon Bay, and the reds, snook and a few trout are eating the fly. Some of the grass looks great, and we found fish in it and in the holes. There is a lot of trash in the water, so watch where you run. Pieces of metal roofing, wood from docks and channel markers are floating around or partially submerged. We found kayaks and boats high in the mangroves too. The new normal is upon us for a while, I’m afraid.
I gave a casting lesson to a new client this morning. He'll be coming to fish with me in the near future. He is a freshwater trout guy looking for more distance and the ability to fight our benevolent breezes down here. I told him about the fish we had been finding the last few times out, and that excited him even more to work on his cast.
As he started casting, it was simple to see what the problems were going to be. Very normal stuff: Rod rotation (out of plane), too short a pause on the back cast, breaking the wrist too much on the back cast. These are typical for most fly casters, and especially common in small stream anglers moving into the open distances of saltwater fishing.
When we're making short casts (often just casting leader on a trout stream), some of the mechanics get sped up and distorted and good technique is lost. All that is necessary on the stream can be done with the flick of the wrist and rolling the rod over.
That’s not the case on a saltwater flat. Longer casts mean longer strokes, and longer strokes with a lot more line outside of the rodtip means it will take more time to complete the cast. More time to make the cast means there is more time for us to screw up by creeping, taking the rod out of plane, poor rod acceleration, etc. Then you try to add the double haul for distance, and the problems go up exponentially.
We started working on Ron’s casting problems one at a time and talking about the fixes. He was soon seeing the changes taking place and also feeling the difference, which is really important. Feeling the rod load when you first start the forward cast is a big step towards performing a technically sound cast. Ron suddenly started throwing nice loops up to 60 feet. He turned, laid his rod down, shook my hand and said, “I’m done. That’s farther than I have ever cast before. I don’t want to mess it up!”
We’ve got some time before things really clean up and get right on the water again. Take some time to practice if you can find a spot devoid of debris. Give me a call and I’ll help you knock the rust off.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
