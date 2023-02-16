Hoatzin

One of the odder birds on Abbie’s life list: The hoatzin, from South America. They have clawed fingers, which are obvious in the nestlings.

 Shutterstock photo

From the beginning of birding time, I have always written up my experiences in the field. It was just what I did. Some were long and detailed, especially if I was on a trip. Other notations were on scrap paper in pencil. I had little notebooks and big notebooks with sketches. I had typed reports and fun stories. But if I saw a bird, I had to write it down.

This habit began when I had my first bird-watching field trips with my old birding group. We all became very good friends. Half the members of this group are no longer with us in body, but they’ll always be with me in spirit.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association

