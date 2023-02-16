From the beginning of birding time, I have always written up my experiences in the field. It was just what I did. Some were long and detailed, especially if I was on a trip. Other notations were on scrap paper in pencil. I had little notebooks and big notebooks with sketches. I had typed reports and fun stories. But if I saw a bird, I had to write it down.
This habit began when I had my first bird-watching field trips with my old birding group. We all became very good friends. Half the members of this group are no longer with us in body, but they’ll always be with me in spirit.
Our group had about a dozen regulars. We went on trips together and also met in Cape May during migration times in the spring and fall. Most of the group kept some kind of list or notes. Richard may have kept the most detailed list of us all.
I found his dedication quite impressive. He used one of those pens that had different colors. He could tell you the time, date and place where any bird was sighted. My scraggly list usually noted the species and what trip we were on. Some were written into more detailed reports, but most were just those scraggly lists.
When Don first met me, he did not know one bird from another. Now he is a great spotter. One of our first memorable dates was on an icy winter day on the search of a rare bird up in western Maryland. It was freezing cold and we were trudging around in a graveyard searching for a bird through ice and snow. The promise of an all-you-can-eat buffet was Don’s incentive for driving me to this out-of-the-way destination, hours west of where I lived.
I will have to contact Richard to find out what bird it was as I do not recall (should have written it down!). I do remember he drove all the way from New York City to see this rare bird. We were thrilled as we did finally end up spotting it. Then our little near-frozen group trudged off to the restaurant to talk about it.
In additional to actual birding trip list, I have written down all the birds I’ve sighted at the different places I have lived. I will also document any new bird I see, whether at the dump, or at the beach, or just driving along.
We have lived in north Englewood for five years now, and I have 46 birds on my “house list” here. My favorite sightings were a pair of yellow-billed cuckoos sitting on top of a shepherd’s hook; a wood thrush rustling around in the leaves out back; and a swallow-tailed kite that flew over.
Where do I keep all these notes? File folders, manila envelopes, files on the computer, little notebooks and more, jam-packed with birding stories. After all, I have been birding for more than 40 years. I got a little overwhelmed when I went through everything trying to make it at least somewhat organized.
Along came my dear friend Tonya. She told me to give everything to her and she would do her best to make one good list. I have an account on BUBO.org, which is a bird listing site, so I gave her my password. She took my huge messy unorganized stack of stuff and left. Of course I trusted her with my precious documents.
Tonya spent weeks deciphering, talking to the owner of BUBO and asking me lots of questions. She finally finished, and my list is on BUBO for all to see (you can see it now at https://bit.ly/3YqnXCP).
In my lifetime of traveling, I have actually seen 960 bird species. I was shocked to discover this. I had no idea. I will always be grateful to Tonya for unraveling my mess and turning it into an actual list. She’s a whiz on the computer if you need list help. Send me an email if you need her help.
With such an extensive life list, I would probably have to make a trip to somewhere far away to add any new species. But I am quite content and happy to see the Florida birds on a daily basis. Even the common ones are marvelous to see, and we are very lucky to be living in this lovely state.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.
