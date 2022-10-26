WWTfiw102722.jpg

This common snapping turtle has a face only a mother (or a naturalist) could love — and a bite that commands your respect.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Running a couple minutes late for an early morning meeting, I whipped into the newspaper parking lot. I headed for my regular spot, but as I approached I noticed a chunk of wood lying on the pavement. Rather than crunch over it, I opted for a different parking space. I got out of the truck and quick-stepped to the front door. On the way, I walked by Nathan, one of my co-workers, who said, “Hey, did you see that turtle in the parking lot?” I shook my head as I buzzed past.

I reached for the door handle, and suddenly my brain did the math: “If 2 plus 2 is 4, then chunk of wood = turtle.” I turned on my heel, jogged past Nathan (who gave me a bemused smirk) and beelined to what I could now plainly see was a turtle in the parking lot. I formulated the plan on the way: Grab the turtle, put it in the truck bed, go to the meeting, then take the turtle someplace safer for release.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments