Running a couple minutes late for an early morning meeting, I whipped into the newspaper parking lot. I headed for my regular spot, but as I approached I noticed a chunk of wood lying on the pavement. Rather than crunch over it, I opted for a different parking space. I got out of the truck and quick-stepped to the front door. On the way, I walked by Nathan, one of my co-workers, who said, “Hey, did you see that turtle in the parking lot?” I shook my head as I buzzed past.
I reached for the door handle, and suddenly my brain did the math: “If 2 plus 2 is 4, then chunk of wood = turtle.” I turned on my heel, jogged past Nathan (who gave me a bemused smirk) and beelined to what I could now plainly see was a turtle in the parking lot. I formulated the plan on the way: Grab the turtle, put it in the truck bed, go to the meeting, then take the turtle someplace safer for release.
Now the turtle was almost at my feet, and I as I gave it a good inspection, I began to waver on step one of the plan. For this was no ordinary turtle. This was … this was … a snapping turtle!
Nah, I’m kidding. I mean, it was a snapping turtle, but I didn’t waver. As long as you know how to hold a snapping turtle, they’re not really dangerous. So into the truck he went, and into the meeting I went. An hour later, I was standing beside the truck and giving my new buddy a good looking-over.
Although most people insist that all snapping turtles are alligator snapping turtles, they’re not. (It’s the same with gar: Every gar has to be an alligator gar. News flash: We have longnose and Florida gar, but no alligator gar here!) The alligator snapping turtle is not naturally found on the Florida peninsula south or east of the Suwanee River.
I say naturally, because we do have some gator snappers living locally. The babies are adorable when they can still fit in your palm, and used to be popular mail-order pets. Most of them died young, but some lived long enough to outgrow their owners, who released them. They can live more than 120 years, so they (and a few of their offspring) are still around.
But this was not one of them. It was a common snapping turtle, which can be recognized at a glance by its chunky head and relatively smooth shell. Alligator snappers have strongly ridged shells, and if one is compared side by side with a common snapper of similar size, the gator snapper’s head will be distinctly larger.
This particular animal was still young, perhaps three or four years of age, and its shell was only about 8 inches long. As an adult, its shell might be 14 to 22 inches long, and it might weigh as much as 40 pounds. That’s a big turtle, but still far smaller than the 36 inches and 200 pounds an alligator snapper can reach.
When I was a kid, I was told that the right way to pick up a snapping turtle was by its tail. Now I know better. Lifting any animal by the tail is bad, and a heavy-bodied turtle can suffer severe spinal injury when hoisted this way. I saw someone paralyze a snapping turtle this way. It was an attempted good deed, getting the turtle out of traffic, but after it was set back down its legs didn’t work anymore. Sad.
Of course, back in the day, you didn’t pick up a turtle to help it across the street — you picked it up to take home for dinner. It’s no longer legal to harvest wild snapping turtles in Florida. Technically, my possession of it wasn’t strictly lawful, but I felt prepared to defend my actions if necessary. The letter of the law might not have been happy with me, but the intent was honorable.
So I found a cardboard box, deposited Mr. Chompy in it, set it on the passenger seat and headed off to a wilder locale. If this turtle was going to be dopey enough to crawl around on land, I wanted it to be someplace where no one was going to pancake him. He’s now a resident of a remote Sarasota County canal, and if he really wants to get run over, he’s going to have to work at it.
I would not recommend following my example. You gotta be a certain kind of stupid to be in open possession of an illegal reptile. However, you can help one across the road without fear of legal troubles — if you know how to do it without getting the snap. Those trap-jaws are no joke, either. A good-size snapper can remove a big chunk of meat, or whole fingers.
There’s only one way that’s truly safe for you and the turtle: The towel trick. Lay a towel or other large cloth on the ground in front of the turtle. Using a stick or other suitable inanimate object, nudge the beastie from behind and get him to walk forward onto the cloth. Then pick the cloth up by the corners. Voilà — turtle in a blanket.
A snapping turtle has a long and very flexible neck. If you grab it by the sides of the shell, it can reach you. If you try to grab it by the top of the shell, as seen on Swamp People, you’re getting bit for sure. (Remember, those are alligator snapping turtles, and we have common snapping turtles. They're not built the same.)
But it’s possible to grasp the rear edge of the shell, just above the back legs. Your hands will be out of the mouth’s range, but it will still try. In the attempt, the turtle will rapidly stick out its neck and fling its head backward. Unless you’re ready for it, you’ll drop the turtle. Be smart — use the cloth and keep your fingers in good working order.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
