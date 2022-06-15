What a fly-fishing paradise we live in. The fishing in the Charlotte Harbor area has been quite good lately. It seems that everything that has fins and swims is on the prowl for a meal, and feathers or fur tied on a hook has been fooling them just fine.
It’s tarpon season. Of course, unless you live under a rock or just don’t fish in Southwest Florida, you already know that. For the last couple of weeks, even the pain-in-the-butt tarpon have been blessing us with better attitudes and mouths that will sometimes open.
I and one particular client have been able to catch tarpon first thing in the morning and then run to the backcountry to catch snook, redfish and speckled trout to fulfill the requirements for what is called a Charlotte Harbor super slam.
The IGFA recognizes an inshore grand slam if a single person catches three of four different species of fish in one day. Those official fish are tarpon, snook, bonefish and permit. If you can catch all four, it’s called a super slam.
Well, we don’t have too many bonefish or permit available to us here. I catch a few bones and permit every summer, but sadly they are not species you can readily target on local flats. So, we make up our own unofficial slams.
If you check out the IGFA website, you will see several slam categories. There’s a bass grand slam, billfish grand slam, offshore grand slam, salmon grand slam, shark grand slam, trout grand slam and tuna Grand slam. If any or all of this interests you, go to the IGFA website and check them out.
What’s the significance here? Nothing but bragging rights, really. But it reminded me again of the diverse fishery we have here. I know it’s easy to get locked into fishing only for tarpon or redfish, but it’s a great challenge to take a fly rod and try to catch several species in a day — which might add up to a grand slam or super slam.
But to do this, you’ll have to break a cardinal rule of fishing. You will have to leave fish to find fish. OMG. Like I mentioned earlier, just recently I have been able to catch a tarpon, then leave the beach (yes, leaving tarpon that were biting) and run to the backcountry to find snook.
In one instance, a client cast to a small school of snook that all wanted the fly. But, we were on a mission, so after he got one we had to leave feeding snook in search of a willing redfish. Finding a redfish that will bite can be as tough as finding a feeding tarpon sometimes. He cast to one redfish that had a W.C. Fields attitude: “Go away, kid; you bother me.” So we did.
Even the speckled trout can be stubborn at times, and lately they have been. That’s what makes it fun and challenging. But we caught a couple of trout on a grassflat and then went back to looking for a happy red, which we finally found. It was only an 18-incher, but it counts.
What about all the bycatch — the other fish we catch while fishing for the targeted species? Ladyfish, catfish, jacks, pompano, pinfish, bluefish, sea robins, cobia, blue runners, lizardfish, mullet and northern sennet are some of the fish that fall into this category. We throw them in the “trash can slam” division.
Wait just a minute. Jacks, pompano and cobia in the trash.? No way. Well, I agree, but we have to put them somewhere. Like I said, this is very unofficial. Feel free to make it up as you go along.
The gear you need is no different than usual. A 12 weight with a floating line for the big tarpon, and an 8 or 6 weight with both floating and intermediate sinking lines for everything else.
If you want to make it very simple, do what I did a couple of years ago. I was able to catch 18 different species of fish with an 8 weight and a Clouser minnow in a half-day. That’s just crazy to me that it can be done that easily (sometimes). Yes, I know that a lot of these fish tend to be smaller and are usually thought of as pests or even bait. But the sheer number of species still amazes me.
It’s been raining and blowing for a couple of days, so a client canceled a tarpon trip and I had a couple of days off. During a slight respite in the deluge, I ventured out with a 5 weight and visited a couple of freshwater canals and ponds close to my house.
While enduring a mosquito assault for an hour and a half I was able to scrounge up three baby tarpon, a half-dozen hand-size bluegill, two largemouth bass, a couple gar, four snook, three cichlids, a bowfin, and a partridge in a pear tree. Not bad for just wanting to get out of the house. What kind of a slam is that?
When newbies ask me where can you fly fish around here, I say, “Throw a rock — it will probably land in water.” There is water everywhere here in the Charlotte Harbor area, fresh and salt alike, that is home to many varied species that will eat a fly. Even with all the fish named above, we’ve barely begun to talk about all the fish available to the fly rodder. It’s crazy.
We are able and allowed to fish in an unbelievable fishery, so help take care of it. Catch and release more often. Keep your trash in your boat or in your pockets. Pick up the trash of those that have their heads up their “trash can” and leave their litter on the water, beaches or pond bank. Keep up with our water situations through Captains for Clean Water and other organizations. Try to do something every day to keep Charlotte Harbor and its surrounding waters clean and fishy.
And of course … Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
