Mayan cichlid

Anglers with any level of experience can have fun catching exotic species such as this Mayan cichlid at the 2023 SWFL CISMA Invasive Fish Roundup.

 Photo provided

It’s no secret that invasive species are a problem across the Unites States, and Florida is a hot spot. These plants and animals cost the economy billions in terms of agricultural losses and management and can cause immeasurable damage to the environment, with impacts from invasive species being a front-runner for species extinction.

But what is an invasive species? Why are they bad and how did they get here? There are plenty of terms you may have heard, which can be super confusing. Many have their own connotations that aren’t very helpful and can mean a multitude of things to folks.


   

Michael Sipos is the Florida Sea Grant agent for UF/IFAS Extension Collier County. Contact him at sipos624@ufl.edu. For more fishy content and updates on upcoming educational programs, please check out linktr.ee/CollierSeaGrant for links to the Collier County Sea Grant Facebook page, YouTube Channel, Instagram listing, UF/IFAS blog and more!

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments