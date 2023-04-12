It’s no secret that invasive species are a problem across the Unites States, and Florida is a hot spot. These plants and animals cost the economy billions in terms of agricultural losses and management and can cause immeasurable damage to the environment, with impacts from invasive species being a front-runner for species extinction.
But what is an invasive species? Why are they bad and how did they get here? There are plenty of terms you may have heard, which can be super confusing. Many have their own connotations that aren’t very helpful and can mean a multitude of things to folks.
Hearing the word “exotic” may sound alluring, while “non-indigenous” may paint a negative picture in one’s mind — but both can be used to describe the same plant or animal. We should avoid using these unclear terms and get the terminology straight.
An invasive species is a nonnative organism that lives outside its geographic range, was introduced by people — whether intentionally or unintentionally — and can cause harm to the environment, economy or humans. If the organism is not from here and is not causing harm, it’s considered “nonnative.” If its native to the area but has invasive characteristics, then it’s a “nuisance” organism.
Many nonnative organisms pose little to no threat if managed and kept in captivity, but once they’re introduced to the environment, they can be a serious threat if they have become established. By “established,” we mean they have a self-sustaining, reproducing population without the need for human intervention.
The most effective and cost-efficient way to manage nonnatives is through education and preventing them from being introduced to the environment. Those actions should be followed by early detection and rapid response. It’s very helpful to report sightings to scientists using tools like the IveGot1 app so managers can be aware of (and remove) new invaders before they become established and become a real problem.
Luckily there are plenty of resources, groups and events that help promote invasive species awareness and education. Many of these invaders may have come from the pet industry, agriculture or aquaculture, hitchhikers from visitors, or on imported materials.
It’s essential to practice responsible pet ownership and not release any of your pets. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission even has Exotic Pet Amnesty Days to give pet owners the opportunity to surrender nonnative pets that they are no longer able to keep. So don’t let go of that turtle that’s getting too big for your tank, or your pet fish that keeps picking on its buddies.
It’s also best to avoid introducing aquatic plants or animals to new ecosystems, and to make sure whatever you’re planting or importing is legal.
Here’s something else you can do, particularly on the fishing side: If you’re an angler or you’re interested in learning about invasive freshwater fish, come check out the 2023 SWFL CISMA Invasive Fish Roundup weigh-in on Sunday, May 7.
In this tournament, folks harvest invasive fish such as Mayan cichlids, oscars, tilapia, armored catfish and more to win prizes while reducing the impacts of these invaders on our local environment. The weigh-in portion will also include plenty of education and activities free to the public.
To learn more or to participate in the roundup, check out the event’s registration page at bit.ly/2023CISMA.
Michael Sipos is the Florida Sea Grant agent for UF/IFAS Extension Collier County. Contact him at sipos624@ufl.edu. For more fishy content and updates on upcoming educational programs, please check out linktr.ee/CollierSeaGrant for links to the Collier County Sea Grant Facebook page, YouTube Channel, Instagram listing, UF/IFAS blog and more!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.