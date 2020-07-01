WWTcatfish070220.jpg

WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Patti Huffman with her prize-winner: A two-ounce gafftopsail catfish, which was the smallest fish entered in the tournament.

The Fishin’ Frank’s Fire Fund Catfish Tournament was held June 26 and 27. There were 254 anglers registered. Fishing began with an honor start at 4 p.m. on the 26th. The weigh-in was held at Harpoon Harry’s in Fishermen’s Village from noon to 4 p.m. on the 27th and saw 134 fish brought to the scales.

First place was taken by Tyler Thomas, with an 88-ounce gafftopsail catfish that he brought in alive (it was released after being weighed). Tyler took home a custom Fishin’ Frank’s Catfish Special rod made by local company Reaper Rods and a certificate for a fishing charter with Capt. Mike Myers and Robert Lugiewicz. He also won $250 from Westchester Gold, which he donated back to the Fire Fund.

Justin Lamb, Mary Roe and Kenneth Wes, Jr., also brought in cash prizes for their fish. Justin and Mary were awarded portable LED systems from Underwater Fish Light, and Kenneth got a signed Guy Harvey print. All three also walked away with fishing trips from local captains.

The competition for smallest fish was fierce, with 11 fish weighing four ounces or less. Patti Huffman took the prize (a Fishin’ Frank’s original custom rod and a 4-hour session with the Fish Coach) for her itty-bitty kitty, which weighed just two ounces.

Exact amounts were still being tallied at press time, but the event brought in an estimated $34,000 for Fishin’ Frank’s Fire Fund, which was established in an effort to try to put the local tackle shop back in business after a devastating fie on May 24 burned the building to the ground.

According to owner “Fishin’” Frank Hommema, his bid has been accepted on a building located at 4535 Tamiami Trail — just a quarter-mile from the old Fishin’ Frank’s location. The timeline for a planned re-opening will depend on many variables, but he’s hoping to see doors open on the new place sometime in October.

Thanks to everyone who came out and fished and to those who have supported the shop in their time of need.

Winners list

1: Thomas, Tyler – 88 ounces

2: Lamb, Justin – 87

3: Roe, Mary – 85.5 

4: Wes, Kenneth Jr – 83

5: Pack, Chris – 82

6: Sweet, Kevin – 82

7: Goddard, William – 81.5

8: Scheetz, Michael – 79.5

9: Maier, Jonathan – 78.5

10: Hepp, Chuck – 78 ounces*

11: Minio, Anthony – 78

12: Weller, Dave – 77

13: Cellamare, Chase – 76

14: Murphy, Brandon – 75

15: Long, George – 75

16: Ray, Thomas – 72.5

17: McGuinness, Thomas – 72.5

18: Piccolo, Bonni – 71

19: Tucker, Brandon – 70.5

20: Davis, Ashley – 70.5

21: Pittman, Timothy – 69.5

22: Knight, Kyle – 69

23: Burns, Donald – 68.5

24: Meredith, Elvie – 68.5

25: Long, Justin – 68.5

26: Miller, Kevin – 67.5

27: Thayer, Bryce – 67.5

28: Englert, John – 67

29: Pack, Sean – 66.5

30: Barton, William Jr – 66.5

31: Clay, Jordan – 66.5

32: Vignolini, Chris – 66

33: Wegert, Justin – 65.5

34: Velt, Zachary – 64

35: Clay, Cole – 64

36: Murray, Mike – 63.5

37: Strelchun, Dylan – 63

38: Morgani, Josaphine – 62.5

39: Bagwell, Donald Scott – 61.5

40: Hoeberling, Emily – 61.5

41: Ingram, James – 60

42: Weber, Colleen – 59

43: Hepp, Fia – 59

44: Wheeler, Brian – 57

45: Parker, Francel – 56.5

46: McCullough, John – 55.5

47: Linder, Morgan – 55.5

48: Hoeberling, Eric – 55.5

49: Burlew, Ryan – 54.5

50: Levesen, Dan – 54.5

51: Oemig, Jon – 53.5

52: Gill, John – 52

53: Roe, Scott – 50

54: Dawson, Conner – 49.5

55: Curtiss, Christy – 49.5

56: Cellamare, Darlene – 49.5

57: Morgani, Matt – 47

58: Colboch, Benjamin – 46.5

59: Dilmore, Brandon – 46.5

60: Dilmore, Ryder – 46

61: Huffmon, Steve – 45.5

62: Amlung, Lee – 41.5

63: Hauk, Frederick – 40.5 

64: Minns, Justin – 40

65: Parker, Rosemary – 40

66: Beerbower, Blake – 38.5

67: Curtiss, Janice – 37.5

68: Gentile, Joe – 36

69: Gilley, Steve – 32.5

70: Allen, Shawn – 29.5

71: Price, Tabitha – 29.5

72: Stark, Martin – 29

73: Helton, Tim – 27

74: Thompson, James – 25.5

75: Hoeberling, Grady – 24

76: Ray, Sonja – 23.5

77: Brletich, Joey – 23.5

78: Baniak, Denise – 23.5

79: Guilford, Michele – 22

80: LaBarbera, Cappy – 22 

81: Helton, Chastity – 22

82: Johnson, Gwedolyn – 22

83: Caudill, Gary – 21

84: Gagliardi, Savatore – 20

85: Nowicki, Max – 20

86: Mueller, Dani – 20

87: Walter, Aric – 19.5

88: Mueller, Larry – 19.5

89: Tower, Tami – 19

90: Almanza, Santiago – 18.5

91: Lawrence, Gage – 18

92: Mueller, Lexi – 17.5

93: West, Rylie – 16.5

94: Smith, David – 16

95: Tippins, Ray – 14

96: Webb, Adam – 14

97: Preston, Jaima – 13

98: Preston, Mark – 12.5

99: Quigg, Stacy – 12.5

100: Jose, Kevin – 12.5

101: Holmes, Jeanette – 12 

102: Campbell, Dennis Jr – 12

103: Pascarelli, Timothy – 11

104: Parker, Seth – 11

105: Mooney, Marina – 11

106: Holmes, Timothy – 10.5

107: Hepp, Mackenzie – 10.5

108: Timmons, Miles – 10.5

109: Stott, Weston – 9.5

110: Mardis, Billie – 10.5

111: Roe, Karlie – 9

112: Huey, Steve II – 8

113: Boyd, Samantha – 8

114: Knight, Kurtis – 8

115: Parker, Levion – 8

116: Corn, Stacey – 7

117: Smithling, Jeff – 7

118: Barton, William Sr – 6.5

119: Simmons, Dennis – 6

120: Preston, Wesley – 5.5

121: Vignolini, Josh – 5.5

122: Lundblad, Scott – 5

123: Corn, Liane – 5

124: Daniels, Jennifer – 4

125: Jackson, Paula – 4

126: Mobley, Angie – 4

127: Helton, Abby – 4

128: Stacey, Jack – 4

129: Velt, Joe – 3.5

130: Daynard, Rachel – 3

131: Petitt, Ashleigh – 3

132: Miller, Dan – 3

133: Mattewson, Isaiah – 2.5

134: Huffmon, Patti – 2

The following were registered anglers but did not weigh a fish:

Albritton, Conner

Albritton, Devin

Albritton, Sherri

Albritton, Wallace

Anderson, Josh

Azbill, Sean

Bales, Merrill

Bayar, John

Biggs, Ken

Botbyl, Jack

Boyd, Hayden

Boyle, James

Boyle, Katie

Burt, Todd

Carter, Darel

Cellamare, Joe

Cellamare, Taylor

Chanfrante, Anthony

Chang, Ali

Chichester, Gregory

Clevinger, Joshua

Cross, Jodi

Culver, Steven

DeClue, Tricia

Devincenzo, Joseph 

DiRienzi, Joseph Jr 

DiRienzi, Joseph Sr 

DuBois, Kimberly

Dunn, Jason

Faulkner, Kory

Flowers, Kevin

Foster, David 

Freda, Clifford

Garrison, DJ

Garrison, John

Garrison, Zoe

Glickman, Drew

Glickman, Linda

Granierd, Paul

Harless, Mara

Harless, Ricky

Harrison, Brandon

Harrison, Brian

Hazelwood, Ashlee

Henzler, Robert

Herman, Tom

Hill, Jackie

Howarth, Jack

Hubai, Aidan 

Hubai, Paul

Huffmeier, William

Hunt, Cathy

Jenkins, David

Jones, Chris

Jones, Jeffrey

Jones, Robert 

Kartz, Kelly

Keller, Jennifer

Keller, Lydia

Keller, Nicholas

Kelly, Roland

Killian, David

Kinard, Selby

King, Brandon

Kissner, Lawrence

Knight, Brandon

Koike, Fernando

Leeds, Jessi

Lopinski, Chris

Lundblad, Dylan

Maresca, Jason

May, Larry

May, Wesley

Mooney, Kelli

Mueller, Alex

Mueller, John

Murphy, Alayna

Myers, Mike

Neal, Christian

Palmer, Donna

Palmer, Tom

Payne, Tommy

Perkins, Charles

Persons, Matt

Phillips, Heather

Prummell, William III

Prummell, William IV

Recchia, Vitangelo

Roberts, Micheal

Roberts, Sherry

Sacco, Evelyn

Sanford, Debbie

Sanford, Gil

Saunders, Brandon

Schwartz, Allison

Schwartz, Tim

Sifrit, Robert 

Simmons, Suzan

Slattery, John

Souto, Juan

Strauss, Lee

Sutton, Barry

Sylvester, Nicholas

Taylor, Shawn

Taylor, Stephanie

Thayer, Jake

Thompson, Billy

Thompson, Ron

Tillson, Robert

Timmons, Corre

Timmons, Fisher

Timmons, Jessica

Tremblay, Suzanne

Walker, Steven

Warner, Carmen

White, Kirby

Williams, Kevin

Williams, Mark

Wilson, Jeff

Yates, Amanda

