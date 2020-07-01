1: Thomas, Tyler – 88 ounces
2: Lamb, Justin – 87
3: Roe, Mary – 85.5
4: Wes, Kenneth Jr – 83
5: Pack, Chris – 82
6: Sweet, Kevin – 82
7: Goddard, William – 81.5
8: Scheetz, Michael – 79.5
9: Maier, Jonathan – 78.5
10: Hepp, Chuck – 78 ounces*
11: Minio, Anthony – 78
12: Weller, Dave – 77
13: Cellamare, Chase – 76
14: Murphy, Brandon – 75
15: Long, George – 75
16: Ray, Thomas – 72.5
17: McGuinness, Thomas – 72.5
18: Piccolo, Bonni – 71
19: Tucker, Brandon – 70.5
20: Davis, Ashley – 70.5
21: Pittman, Timothy – 69.5
22: Knight, Kyle – 69
23: Burns, Donald – 68.5
24: Meredith, Elvie – 68.5
25: Long, Justin – 68.5
26: Miller, Kevin – 67.5
27: Thayer, Bryce – 67.5
28: Englert, John – 67
29: Pack, Sean – 66.5
30: Barton, William Jr – 66.5
31: Clay, Jordan – 66.5
32: Vignolini, Chris – 66
33: Wegert, Justin – 65.5
34: Velt, Zachary – 64
35: Clay, Cole – 64
36: Murray, Mike – 63.5
37: Strelchun, Dylan – 63
38: Morgani, Josaphine – 62.5
39: Bagwell, Donald Scott – 61.5
40: Hoeberling, Emily – 61.5
41: Ingram, James – 60
42: Weber, Colleen – 59
43: Hepp, Fia – 59
44: Wheeler, Brian – 57
45: Parker, Francel – 56.5
46: McCullough, John – 55.5
47: Linder, Morgan – 55.5
48: Hoeberling, Eric – 55.5
49: Burlew, Ryan – 54.5
50: Levesen, Dan – 54.5
51: Oemig, Jon – 53.5
52: Gill, John – 52
53: Roe, Scott – 50
54: Dawson, Conner – 49.5
55: Curtiss, Christy – 49.5
56: Cellamare, Darlene – 49.5
57: Morgani, Matt – 47
58: Colboch, Benjamin – 46.5
59: Dilmore, Brandon – 46.5
60: Dilmore, Ryder – 46
61: Huffmon, Steve – 45.5
62: Amlung, Lee – 41.5
63: Hauk, Frederick – 40.5
64: Minns, Justin – 40
65: Parker, Rosemary – 40
66: Beerbower, Blake – 38.5
67: Curtiss, Janice – 37.5
68: Gentile, Joe – 36
69: Gilley, Steve – 32.5
70: Allen, Shawn – 29.5
71: Price, Tabitha – 29.5
72: Stark, Martin – 29
73: Helton, Tim – 27
74: Thompson, James – 25.5
75: Hoeberling, Grady – 24
76: Ray, Sonja – 23.5
77: Brletich, Joey – 23.5
78: Baniak, Denise – 23.5
79: Guilford, Michele – 22
80: LaBarbera, Cappy – 22
81: Helton, Chastity – 22
82: Johnson, Gwedolyn – 22
83: Caudill, Gary – 21
84: Gagliardi, Savatore – 20
85: Nowicki, Max – 20
86: Mueller, Dani – 20
87: Walter, Aric – 19.5
88: Mueller, Larry – 19.5
89: Tower, Tami – 19
90: Almanza, Santiago – 18.5
91: Lawrence, Gage – 18
92: Mueller, Lexi – 17.5
93: West, Rylie – 16.5
94: Smith, David – 16
95: Tippins, Ray – 14
96: Webb, Adam – 14
97: Preston, Jaima – 13
98: Preston, Mark – 12.5
99: Quigg, Stacy – 12.5
100: Jose, Kevin – 12.5
101: Holmes, Jeanette – 12
102: Campbell, Dennis Jr – 12
103: Pascarelli, Timothy – 11
104: Parker, Seth – 11
105: Mooney, Marina – 11
106: Holmes, Timothy – 10.5
107: Hepp, Mackenzie – 10.5
108: Timmons, Miles – 10.5
109: Stott, Weston – 9.5
110: Mardis, Billie – 10.5
111: Roe, Karlie – 9
112: Huey, Steve II – 8
113: Boyd, Samantha – 8
114: Knight, Kurtis – 8
115: Parker, Levion – 8
116: Corn, Stacey – 7
117: Smithling, Jeff – 7
118: Barton, William Sr – 6.5
119: Simmons, Dennis – 6
120: Preston, Wesley – 5.5
121: Vignolini, Josh – 5.5
122: Lundblad, Scott – 5
123: Corn, Liane – 5
124: Daniels, Jennifer – 4
125: Jackson, Paula – 4
126: Mobley, Angie – 4
127: Helton, Abby – 4
128: Stacey, Jack – 4
129: Velt, Joe – 3.5
130: Daynard, Rachel – 3
131: Petitt, Ashleigh – 3
132: Miller, Dan – 3
133: Mattewson, Isaiah – 2.5
134: Huffmon, Patti – 2
The following were registered anglers but did not weigh a fish:
Albritton, Conner
Albritton, Devin
Albritton, Sherri
Albritton, Wallace
Anderson, Josh
Azbill, Sean
Bales, Merrill
Bayar, John
Biggs, Ken
Botbyl, Jack
Boyd, Hayden
Boyle, James
Boyle, Katie
Burt, Todd
Carter, Darel
Cellamare, Joe
Cellamare, Taylor
Chanfrante, Anthony
Chang, Ali
Chichester, Gregory
Clevinger, Joshua
Cross, Jodi
Culver, Steven
DeClue, Tricia
Devincenzo, Joseph
DiRienzi, Joseph Jr
DiRienzi, Joseph Sr
DuBois, Kimberly
Dunn, Jason
Faulkner, Kory
Flowers, Kevin
Foster, David
Freda, Clifford
Garrison, DJ
Garrison, John
Garrison, Zoe
Glickman, Drew
Glickman, Linda
Granierd, Paul
Harless, Mara
Harless, Ricky
Harrison, Brandon
Harrison, Brian
Hazelwood, Ashlee
Henzler, Robert
Herman, Tom
Hill, Jackie
Howarth, Jack
Hubai, Aidan
Hubai, Paul
Huffmeier, William
Hunt, Cathy
Jenkins, David
Jones, Chris
Jones, Jeffrey
Jones, Robert
Kartz, Kelly
Keller, Jennifer
Keller, Lydia
Keller, Nicholas
Kelly, Roland
Killian, David
Kinard, Selby
King, Brandon
Kissner, Lawrence
Knight, Brandon
Koike, Fernando
Leeds, Jessi
Lopinski, Chris
Lundblad, Dylan
Maresca, Jason
May, Larry
May, Wesley
Mooney, Kelli
Mueller, Alex
Mueller, John
Murphy, Alayna
Myers, Mike
Neal, Christian
Palmer, Donna
Palmer, Tom
Payne, Tommy
Perkins, Charles
Persons, Matt
Phillips, Heather
Prummell, William III
Prummell, William IV
Recchia, Vitangelo
Roberts, Micheal
Roberts, Sherry
Sacco, Evelyn
Sanford, Debbie
Sanford, Gil
Saunders, Brandon
Schwartz, Allison
Schwartz, Tim
Sifrit, Robert
Simmons, Suzan
Slattery, John
Souto, Juan
Strauss, Lee
Sutton, Barry
Sylvester, Nicholas
Taylor, Shawn
Taylor, Stephanie
Thayer, Jake
Thompson, Billy
Thompson, Ron
Tillson, Robert
Timmons, Corre
Timmons, Fisher
Timmons, Jessica
Tremblay, Suzanne
Walker, Steven
Warner, Carmen
White, Kirby
Williams, Kevin
Williams, Mark
Wilson, Jeff
Yates, Amanda
