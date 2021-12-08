Another tournament season is in the books. This is the time where you might think that it’s time to take a break. The weather is cooling off and it does get windier, which can make it difficult to fish. But for me, post-season means it’s time for two things: Gearing up and staying in touch with what the bass are doing.
Let’s talk about gearing up first. My first step is to sit down in the boat and go through all my tackle: Baits, line, bait spray, dye for changing the color of soft plastic bait tails, stoppers for weights, etc. I take inventory of what I have and what I need to order. This can be an expensive task. I’m always amazed at how much tackle I go through every year. You just ever know how much you use up until you start to count it.
Some guys that change line every month or so. That’s not me. Some rods do not even come out of the rod locker in a month. But it’s time to check them all, so I’ll take each rod and make a few casts in the yard to make sure it still has enough line on the spool. If it does, I’ll check for nicks in the line before I determine if I need to respool it. I currently have one rod with a bad backlash in it that I know needs to be cut out and respooled.
Checking on things like this isn’t much fun, but I know it will take a lot of the frustration out of fishing when I get to the lake. Discovering things like that once you are at your favorite fishing spot is never fun.
Then, it’s back out on the water to keep tabs on the fish. The bigger tournaments I fish will start in February. Knowing the water temperature is on the lake I’ll be fishing is very important. It helps me gauge what the bass will be doing. Are they moving around, setting up and feeding while they get ready to spawn, or has the actual spawn started?
These are important transitions in how the bass move and adapt, and much of it is driven by changes in water temperature. And considering we have been down into the low 50s over the past week, I expect to see a significant drop in the water temperature the next time I get out.
While trying to stay up with the bass movement due to water temperature and changing conditions can be difficult, it is nowhere near as tough as getting geared up. Technology changes and that is something that keeps me on my toes.
I recently decided to jump headlong into the electronics game and ordered a Mega Live from Humminbird. For those of you that may not be familiar with the Mega Live, it is a unit that shows you fish live, like on a video game screen. You can literally see if there are any bass down there to be caught. The technology has gotten so advanced with the signals from the transducer that they are now able to tell and monitor fish movement.
Considering the events that I am competing in, I figured it was time to jump into this full bore and make sure that I have every advantage that the big boys do. However, I am still waiting on the transducer to be delivered. I guess everyone else has the same idea.
Along with that are the new baits that come out. Some look great, but whether they’ll work or not isn’t something you can see in the package. It’s easy to get caught up in the visual aspect of selecting baits. However, I have learned that color and detail do not always equate to catching more bass.
That being the case, I have trimmed back on buying loads of the “latest and greatest” and am instead sticking to the basics that are proven to really work. The plan is to combine those with maybe a different technique or two and use that to gain an advantage on catching bass.
If you take time off from fishing due to the colder weather, make checking your gear and learning what’s new in the industry part of your routine. During the year, I don’t take time to do these things. When I have extra time off around the holidays, I use that opportunity to handle the stuff I don’t get a chance to do while I’m traveling and tournament fishing.
Whether you’re a serious tournament angler or a weekend warrior, it just makes sense to keep your gear stocked and cared for. It makes days on the water that much more pleasant.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
