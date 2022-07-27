Kids with barracuda

WaterLine file photo

Those are awfully big smiles for a “trash fish.”

 WaterLine file photo

Consider for a moment the lowly ladyfish. When was the last time you went out to intentionally fish for them? But ladyfish can be a pile of fun to catch, especially if you’re using light tackle. Charter captains in particular adore ladyfish, because — let’s face it — not every day can be a 30-redfish day. Ladyfish have been the salvation of many trips that would have otherwise been skunkings.

If you’re one of those guys who lets fly with a string of cuss words when a ladyfish takes your bait, you’re hardly alone. And the acrobatic little ladies are far from the only fish that gets little respect.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

