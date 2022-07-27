Consider for a moment the lowly ladyfish. When was the last time you went out to intentionally fish for them? But ladyfish can be a pile of fun to catch, especially if you’re using light tackle. Charter captains in particular adore ladyfish, because — let’s face it — not every day can be a 30-redfish day. Ladyfish have been the salvation of many trips that would have otherwise been skunkings.
If you’re one of those guys who lets fly with a string of cuss words when a ladyfish takes your bait, you’re hardly alone. And the acrobatic little ladies are far from the only fish that gets little respect.
Many reef fishermen sneer at grunts and barracuda. Offshore anglers look down their noses at bonito and Spanish mackerel. Flats specialists often look askance at trout that take a bait intended for a snook or red. Toadfish, lizardfish, saltwater catfish and pinfish bring few smiles when they turn up on any angler’s hook.
Try looking at it another way: Maybe you’re not catching the fish you wanted, but at least you’re catching something. Think back to when you first started fishing. I’ll bet you were excited to have anything put a bend in your rod.
Becoming fixated on a particular type of fish is a common stage in an angler’s development. It’s not a problem in and of itself — there’s nothing wrong with going specifically for a certain type of fish. It can be a lot of fun fishing for just tarpon or tailing redfish. But when you lose sight of why you fish in the first place, it’s time to stop and reassess.
Most of us who have fished for more than a few years have fallen into this trap. For a long time, I was obsessed with shark fishing. I’d come home after a day of fishing and the wife would ask me how it went. “Lousy,” I’d complain. “We didn’t have a decent run all day.”
True enough; the shark bite was tough. But my arms were sore from catching two dozen big bonito to use for bait. I had been catching fish all day long — fish that many other anglers would have envied. But instead of being happy to have done that, I was irritated because we hadn’t caught any sharks.
For other anglers, the target may be redfish or gag or even the next world record Gulf flounder. It really doesn’t matter what the actual target is — if not catching that particular fish is preventing you from enjoying a day of fishing, that’s not good. Measuring your own worth or value by what takes your bait is a bit silly.
Far worse, though, is the fisherman who takes his frustration out on the fish. We’ve all seen them — the guys who slam a catfish up against the pier or throw a stingray up on the shore to die. There are a number of appropriate names for these people, none of which printable in this family-oriented publication.
Why would you kill something just because it happened to be hungry and ate your shrimp? Do you seriously think you’re going to reduce the catfish or stingray population by beating one to death like a brain-damaged Neanderthal? All you’re really doing is showing the world what a dingus you are.
Being angry because you caught the “wrong” fish is entirely your choice. It’s all in your head. And if that’s how you want to be, then be that way. But do the rest of us a favor — don’t pass that kind of attitude on. That’s one of the biggest mistakes that you can make with a new angler or a kid just learning to fish.
Think back to your first fish. Was it a 30-pound snook? If it was, God bless you, because you’re one in a million. Much more likely it was a bluegill or a pinfish no bigger than your hand, and you were probably as proud as you could be. You should have been, and hopefully Dad or Grandpa reinforced that.
When you take your kid out fishing, praise them for whatever fish they reel in — even if it’s just a catfish or a toadfish. The same applies to anyone who’s learning the ropes of saltwater fishing (your girlfriend, your brother-in-law from Poughkeepsie, your new next-door neighbor).
Remember, it’s not about you! It’s all about the experience and making it fun and enjoyable for them. If you just cuss and complain about the ladyfish or catfish or jack that your newbie just reeled in, what kind of message does that send to him about a sport that is supposed to be fun?
After all, that is the point of being out on the water, right? While there’s nothing wrong with targeting redfish, snook or tarpon, you’ll be a lot happier if you learn to just enjoy what comes.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
