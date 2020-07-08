Fishing is supposed to be fun, right? Every time you cast a line out in the water, you hope to have a fish take your offering and hear your drag start screaming.
What if I told you that you could go do just that, right now? Well, you can — but you have to adjust your expectations just a tad. They’re not going to be redfish, snook or other highly sought gamefish. Instead, they’ll be ladyfish and jack crevalle.
I just can’t understand why people who fish for sport put so little value on fish that are usually willing to bite and put up a hard fight. I guess it’s probably the fishes’ fault for being too willing to bite — it takes away the uncertainty factor. When you don’t have to hope for a strike because it’s almost guaranteed, the sport is diminished.
But for some folks, a fish on every cast is just about right. I’m thinking about kids in particular, but also anyone who is new to fishing. For them, fast action is a sure way to avoid boredom. It might make perfect sense to you to spend hours stalking redfish on the flats, but kids raised on video games will be bored out of their minds and never want to go fishing again. Make it fun and keep the bites coming, and you might have a chance of getting them out again.
Ladyfish and jacks aren’t everywhere all the time, but they can usually be caught somewhere in local canals, on the flats or out in the Harbor. They’re always on the move, looking for a meal.
If you locate baitfish schools, jacks and ladyfish will probably be there. Many canal mouths hold them, and piers and bridges are hotspots for ladyfish after dark. Channel markers will also hold these fish, and sometimes other related species such as blue runners, which are in the jack family and are also tenacious fighters.
On light tackle, they’re a real kick. With 4- to 6-pound class gear for ladyfish or small jacks and 8- to 10-pound tackle for medium jacks, you’ll know you’re tied to a spirited opponent. Pound-for-pound, jacks are about the toughest fish that swims, and they’ll bulldog all the way to the boat.
Ladyfish don’t pull as hard but are incredibly acrobatic. They’re sometimes called the poor man’s tarpon, and they can be hard to get to the boat because they’ll jump and throw the hook just like actual tarpon do.
When they’re hungry, jacks and ladyfish will eat just about anything you throw at them. They’re easy to catch on whitebait or shrimp, but they also make great training fish if you’re trying to learn to use artificial lures. Pompano jigs, small bucktails and spoons are fantastic lures that will often bring in a fish on literally every cast.
In addition to teaching newbies how to catch fish, jacks and ladies are good for teaching them how to handle and release fish. Neither has dangerous teeth. Ladyfish have no fin spines and jacks have only small ones. The chances of being injured by these fish is small.
If you want fish to eat, these fish aren’t top choices. Jacks are pretty good smoked, but so is an old leather shoe. Ladyfish are very bony, though perhaps you could grind them into fishcakes. However, they do make good bait — especially ladyfish. You can use them whole for tarpon or sharks, or cut them into chunks for redfish, grouper and smaller sharks.
For a more mature angler, there’s always the challenge of trying to catch a big one. I’ve caught ladyfish up to 4 pounds in the passes at night, and in the strong current they can put up a pretty serious tussle. Jumbo jacks are really tough customers, and we sometimes see good-sized fish in the PGI canals or out in the deeper holes of the Harbor.
If you’re in it for the challenge, maybe a fish on every cast isn’t really what you want, but it’s a great opportunity to introduce someone to the sport of angling. Get those newbs out on your boat and find them some ladyfish or jacks — it’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
