For the past year and a half, fuel prices have kept our RV trips to a minimum. Long journeys have been off the table. At close to $6 a gallon for diesel, it simply was not affordable to go anywhere.
That seems to be changing, though. Recently, fuel prices have started to come down to a somewhat manageable price. They’re not what they were at the start of 2020, but they’re moving in the right direction and are low enough for us to consider getting out on the open road again.
As I write this, the average price of regular gas is at $3.55 a gallon in Florida, while diesel still sits at $4.73 per gallon. Diesel is still a full two bucks more than we had two years ago, but it’s a lot better than it has been recently — and that’s got Missy and me thinking about planning a road trip.
For me, traveling is all about the destination. Where can we go that we have not been to yet and still get out and see something new? That list is nearly endless. And we don’t have to go particularly far, either. I can look in a 10-hour radius of travel time and see all kinds of things my wife and I would enjoy doing.
Lately, she has had her mind set on doing some horseback riding, being outdoors more and just enjoying some stress-free time. I have to admit, that sounds pretty good to me as well. I can’t remember the last time we went somewhere and just enjoyed being out in a country setting, doing whatever we felt like (or maybe nothing at all).
Most of our trips are a lot of fun, but relaxing is not a word I would use to describe any of them. Don’t get me wrong; we have a really good time whenever we go somewhere. But we tend to pack in the activities to the point that once our vacation is over, we need some extra vacation days just to rest up.
Sitting still is not something we are good at — we are constantly on the go. Playing new golf courses and fishing different lakes throughout the country are things we enjoy doing. While these activities are relaxing and enjoyable, they still takes a lot out of us and we need time to recover when we’re done.
With gas prices starting to come down, I am ready to get started on our mission to take the RV into as many states as possible. While we have been to Tennessee before, we haven’t been there with the RV. Being up in the mountains somewhere, accessible to a few things that we would like to do, sounds very appealing. We both have plenty of time off, so it’s just a matter of scheduling it and hitting the road. My guess is if we wait about another six weeks to take off, we may see gas drop even lower.
One thing I have come to realize, though: No matter what the price of fuel may be, it’s not going to stop us from traveling. We may not go as far when fuel prices are high, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t go somewhere closer that we have never been to. With a range of 900 miles per fill-up, we can get to a lot of places for what it would cost both of us to fly. As long as that type of math is working in the back of my head, the RV will be seeing plenty of highway miles.
I do believe our next trip will be to either Tennessee or Mississippi. We had the Mississippi trip planed once already, but COVID stomped on that when the parks all closed. I wouldn’t mind revisiting that trip, or something close to it, where we can still get out and see something new.
That’s one state that I have never been to. Lord knows there is plenty to do there, especially if we get into the Biloxi area. They have beach areas, casino nightlife, fishing, golfing and, depending on where we park the RV, maybe just some time to relax and enjoy the scenery.
There’s still a lot of planning to do, but of this much I am sure: Before the year is out, another big trip will be in the books.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
