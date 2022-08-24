RV in fall

Shutterstock photo

An RV travels toward a tunnel on Tennessee’s Blue Ridge Parkway. If you’re going on an autumn trip, now is the time to plan it.

 Shutterstock photo

For the past year and a half, fuel prices have kept our RV trips to a minimum. Long journeys have been off the table. At close to $6 a gallon for diesel, it simply was not affordable to go anywhere.

That seems to be changing, though. Recently, fuel prices have started to come down to a somewhat manageable price. They’re not what they were at the start of 2020, but they’re moving in the right direction and are low enough for us to consider getting out on the open road again.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

