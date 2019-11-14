By Greg Bartz — THE RV LIFESTYLE
I know many of you are seasoned RV drivers, and you may not have this problem any longer — but for me, traveling new roads can still bring some new and interesting challenges. I thought that driving the smaller RV would prepare me for the bigger Class A we have now, but after this past weekend, I realize I’m still in learning mode.
Traveling at night generally doesn’t bother me. But when I’m driving the RV in some areas for the first time, it can be unsettling. When I am not familiar with the roads — the depth of shoulders, the width of the lanes, the overhanging trees, etc. — I get a bit nervous in certain areas. This past weekend we trailered our boat behind the RV up to Palatka, Fla.
For a large part of this trip, everything was going fine, even when it got dark. Once I got north of Eustis on State Road 19, things got a bit interesting. First of all, it started to rain. Driving in the rain always makes me a little uncomfortable, but this was even worse. S.R. 19 is not a wide highway. Also, there are quite a few hills on that narrow stretch of road. All of the stripes on the road have the grooves cut in them, and the vibration and noise from that was a bit nerve-wracking. I can tell you this much: The cat sure didn’t like it.
A pretty major intersection of highways was controlled by a single traffic light. As S.R. 19 and S.R. 40 meet, all you get is a sign that says “Intersection 1/2 mile ahead.” As you come around a curve, there it is. If it’s green, you have to really slow down — the intersection is crowned so much that you’ll literally bounce your RV through it. Fortunately, I had a red light both times I went through that intersection. On a road that allows you to go 60 mph, the crown in that intersection can take on a whole new meaning if you are doing highway speed.
As we came into Palatka, the roads were again very narrow. I had to straddle the center yellow line at times to keep the RV from scraping the trees as we drove through. Needless to say, I was going at a very slow speed to keep from hitting any oncoming traffic as well as trying to keep the RV off the curb on my right. Ultimately, we ended up getting to our destination OK and spent five fun days in Palatka with the boat fishing the St. John’s River.
What I learned from this trip is that we will plan to avoid driving new backroads in the dark until I get much more comfortable with driving the RV. The narrow roads are probably the hardest thing for me to deal with because we always seem to have the boat with us. It’s tough to make the turns necessary on some of these narrow roads.
I will also pay a little more attention to the weather. Traveling in the rain at night caused me some issues with the glare off of my windshield from oncoming headlights. I felt blinded at times, and that just wasn’t a comfortable situation. With that being my first time on this stretch of highway, I just never knew what was lying around the next curve or hill. Much of our route went through Ocala National Forest, and street lighting is nonexistent. That’s about the darkest patch of road I have ever driven at night. To be on the safe side, the nighttime traveling will wait until I get a little more comfortable with the area, or I am on a big enough highway I don’t have to worry about the light.
I know many of you that have had RVs for some time are probably getting a laugh or two over some of my experiences. I get it. After we are home, we look back and laugh ourselves at some of the things that we’ve gone through. But I just want to make sure that Missy and I are safe, and everyone else on the roads around us is safe as well. I am sure some of you have lived through this already, but I hope some of this info helps the new RVers out. I know I’m still learning.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
