Florida thrives on tourism, and this time of year we’re seeing more license plates from the north than at any other time of year. With that comes more RVs on the highway as well. But I’m curious: How many RV owners in Florida take a vacation of their own, driving their RV to a place that they may never have gone, or have made a habit of visiting annually?
This year, we are starting something that may turn out to be a new tradition for celebrating Thanksgiving, if all goes well. Our plan is to take the RV down to the Florida Keys and enjoy the holiday a little differently. We have never really left the house for big holiday celebrations, but this year with the new RV, we decided to do something out of the norm for us. We figured this would give us a chance to spend some real time enjoying the RV.
We also decided to bring the kids and their spouses (well, for the one that has one) along on the trip as well. One caveat: They are sleeping in their tent just outside the RV. We didn’t ask them to do that, but they enjoy traditional camping and asked if they could bring their tent along. While the happy couple is enjoying a night in the tent under the stars, we will be inside enjoying the A/C. Good thing too, because the temps are supposed to be in the 80s for Thanksgiving.
I am really looking forward to the trip. I have not been to the Keys in quite some time. I think the last time I was there was on vacation when I lived up in Wisconsin. We had a family trip down there when I was about 10 years old. I know — a beautiful place like that so close to home and I have not been there in almost 45 years. What a shame. But when my wife came up with this idea I thought, wow, that would be really cool to roll down there and enjoy some time doing something a little non-traditional.
I have heard great things about RVing down in the Keys. I expect everything to go smoothly and have a very relaxing time just hanging out and maybe squeezing in a round of golf while we are there. Maybe I should look to make sure they have a course and I can get a tee time. That may be something I have to follow up on tomorrow.
Any trip in the RV is exciting to me. I don’t know if I was excited about having the time off for Thanksgiving or having the time off and being able to get in the RV and use it for a holiday vacation. It will be a little weird though, because we have never had more than just my wife and I in this RV. Now that I think about it, we only had our youngest along with us twice in the old RV. That fact alone will make it an interesting trip. But we all like each other, so I’m sure things will go fine and everyone will have a good time.
If there is one concern I have, it’s the traffic I may encounter on the trip down and back. Being in Lakeland, I have opted for the U.S. 27 route. That keeps us off the toll roads and limits the amount of faster traffic that we may run into. I will have to deal with the lights, but for us, the distance saved in mileage will make up for the loss of speed traveling through the towns.
It will be very different to have that many people in the RV while we are traveling. Almost makes me feel like a bus driver or something along those lines. But even that will be a good thing. I am sure the excitement level to get there will have everyone chatting as we put down the miles.
So it’s off to the Keys for Thanksgiving. We leave on Wednesday morning and will drive back Saturday morning. According to the online maps, it should take us between six and seven hours to get there. My guess is it will take us a little longer than that, but again, we will see. Here’s hoping everyone is having a great Thanksgiving. If you are traveling like I am, be safe on the highways and enjoy your stay — wherever that may be.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
