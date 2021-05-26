It’s been about three years since it was last legal to harvest spotted sea trout from the waters of Charlotte Harbor but that is about to change. Starting next Tuesday, June 1, harvest of trout will open in our region.
The extended closure was put in place by the FWC due to concern that the stock of trout and other species may have been damaged by red tide blooms in 2018 and 2019. A recent study has indicated that the trout stock did not suffer long-term damage from those red tide events and that it should be safe to open the fishery. Further, angler reports from many areas around Charlotte Harbor are that there are quite a few trout around, and that there are more larger trout than have been seen here in recent years.
Naturally, there are plenty of fishermen who are skeptical about the science of fisheries management — and plenty more who are skeptical about fishing reports from exaggeration-prone anglers. But we do now seem to be in the rare position where angler reports are meshing with the assessments of fisheries biologists.
It’s not surprising that trout numbers and sizes would be in reasonably good shape after three years of protection from harvest by both recreational and commercial fishermen. Trout are serial spawners, which means that they spawn repeatedly over and extended spawning season, and they tend to mature relatively quickly.
These characteristics tend to make the trout population more resilient than the populations of other fish, such as snook and redfish, when they take a hit from red tide or other fish-killing disasters.
Snook, redfish, trout and tarpon are the four most popular inshore species in Southwest Florida. Trout are the least glamorous of the four. However, studies indicate that they might be the most pursued (as measured in terms of total angler-hours), so it’s likely that quite a few people will be targeting trout in the coming weeks.
These hopeful anglers will need to be aware that the size and bag limits for trout are different now than when the season was last open. The slot limit of allowable size for trout has shrunk by an inch and now lies between 15 and 19 inches. It is still legal to harvest a limited number of oversized trout, but the number of oversized trout that may be kept is now reduced to one fish per boat per day. The daily bag limit has been reduced also; now it’s three per person per day.
And there’s one more thing: There will be a temporary boat limit of no more than six trout per boat per day. This boat limit is in place for one year, after which it will be re-evaluated.
Does all this make sense? If you are fishing alone, you can keep three trout, all of which must exceed 15 inches in length, but only one of which can be over 19 inches in length. If you are fishing with a buddy on your boat, then the two of you can each keep three trout — but only one of those six fish can be more than 19 inches, so you’ll have to figure that out between you.
If there are three or more people fishing on the boat, everybody gets to keep up to three trout apiece until the cooler contains six trout. Then nobody gets to keep any more even if they haven’t reached their three-fish individual limit. And only one fish over 19 inches can be kept on the boat.
If you are in this situation, make sure you fish fast if you want to keep your three trout, and get your oversized fish first. As a side note, fishing guides can no longer keep a limit of trout for themselves on a paid trip.
Trout fishing has been good along the western side of Pine Island, including the fingers around Captiva Rocks, and around the spoil islands south of Cabbage Key. There have also been good reports from Gasparilla Sound on both sides of the ICW and up in Turtle Bay.
The eastern side of the Harbor around Two Pines has been good, but the fishing has been mixed further to the north above Pirate Harbor. There was some red tide around that area a week or two ago. While not many fish appear to have died, the fishing was affected as fish left the area or just laid low.
Yes, it’s ironic that red tide is in play just as the season opens after a lengthy closure due to red tide, but that’s just another twist in the life of a Charlotte Harbor angler.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
