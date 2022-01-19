Etiquette: The customary code of polite behavior in society or among members of a particular profession or group.
Good manners: Courtesy shown to other people.
Rude: Offensively impolite or ill-mannered.
Respectful: Feeling or showing deference and respect.
Courteous: Polite, respectful or considerate in manner.
Considerate: Careful not to cause inconvenience or hurt to others.
Some folks call it good manners. Others talk about being courteous or considerate to others. Some even file “good behavior” under respect. All agree that the absence of any of these behaviors should be considered rude. Don’t be rude.
The basic navigational rules of the road should be familiar to anyone who spends time on the water around other boaters. The term “red-right-return” is just the start of a bunch of things that are handy to know. Some things are written as laws and regulations, but others are classified as common sense and consideration. An understanding of the rules and a little common sense both contribute to a safer and enjoyable day afloat.
A lot of the old rules were based on the maneuverability of different boats. Power boats must give way to sailboats, and sailboats should give way to paddlecraft. But let’s get real. Kayakers may technically have the right of way in most encounters, but most of us realize it would be dangerous to push that concept too far.
An example of this is when kayakers cross the ICW channel. We think about this whenever we need to switch sides of Lemon Bay, such as when a sea breeze makes the mainland shore too bumpy. Always try to pick a narrow spot to cross the ICW and do so at maximum speed to avoid traffic.
Ideally, this gets us across the channel rapidly enough that no one has to slow or change course because of our two yellow kayaks. We always stage close to the channel and wait for a big opening, then paddle like crazy until we are safely outside of the channel on the other side.
Staging near the channel puts us in a zone of heavy wakes and it can get pretty crazy out there. Of course, all power boats, especially the big cruisers, are responsible for any damage their wake produces, which includes swamping or sinking smaller vessels. On the other hand, slowing one of these big boats down and then getting back up to cruising speed takes a while and gets pretty expensive.
It also pays to stay aware of faster boats passing the big cruiser. They may go outside the channel to do so. Their sight distance is limited, and they will be coming at you pretty fast. Keep your bow into the waves and your head on a swivel and you’ll get by.
Another spot kayak anglers have to deal with high-speed power boats is around mangrove shorelines. Savvy skippers and guides know there is often a slightly deeper channel just off the mangroves that makes it possible to plane along the shoreline between the flat and the trees. The problem is that this is where kayak anglers usually fish as they work a shoreline for snook and redfish.
Some kayakers recommend a tall flag to be easily seen, but around a blind mangrove corner, that flag may be hidden. Unfortunately, the points and bays that create blind corners are also favorite spots for anglers and gamefish. The only way we have found to avoid disaster in this situation is to tuck tight into the mangroves if we hear a boat heading our way. Be sure to let them know you appreciate their thoughtfulness as they roar by.
Anglers also have other ways they show respect for each other. A kayak angler can explore a larger area than a wade fisherman, so kayakers should leave at least two or three long casts between their drift and any wade fishermen in the area. This also applies to other boats on the flats. There is a lot of water out there so there’s no need to crowd.
We encourage kayak anglers to paddle brightly colored ‘yaks that are highly visible to other boaters, as opposed to the camouflage colors that seem to dominate the fishing kayak market. Fish don’t seem to notice our bright yellow kayaks as they attack baits and lures right next to us. The pressure waves and other noises created by kayak anglers are detectable farther away than any visible color of the boat. Stealth is not a color.
In an ideal world, everybody would always watch out for everybody else and we’d all get along in perfect harmony. Since none of us live in that world, we all have to watch out for ourselves. But if you and I could just try to extend a bit of courtesy and respect to others on the water, it would be a little more enjoyable for all of us.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
