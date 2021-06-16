I’m pretty sure it was an old Jack Benny show where I saw this corny gag. There was an Eskimo (Inuit) who for whatever ridiculous reason had to come a long way across the frozen tundra to make a delivery. After his arrival, he was discussing the journey with the straight man, who asked if he was worried about being out all lone on that vast tundra.
The response: “Me no mind the tundra, but me afraid of the lightning.” Hey, I warned you it was corny (and not very woke either). But he had a good point: Lightning is terrifying, and me afraid of it too.
Which is why I turn into a meteorologist every time I’m on the water, especially during the rainy season. What are those clouds doing over there? Is an anvil starting to form? Which direction are those storms going to go? Let me just consult the radar real quick.
Now that I have a high-powered weather station in my pocket, I can’t imagine what I ever did without it. It’s amazing to watch a big thunderstorm build and then bring up a radar app only to discover that it’s 80 miles away. The atmosphere is pretty high, and it can trick you sometimes. Still, I’d rather verify that a storm is far away than just assume it is. That’s how they get you.
Lightning safety should be a priority for every Florida angler, but you’ll have to set your own comfort level. The experts say that if you can hear the thunder, you’re in the zone to get struck by lightning and you should seek cover. Well, that might be true, but if you go home every time you hear thunder you’re not gonna spend much time fishing.
On the other hand, getting caught in a nasty storm is an experience you really don’t want. I’ve been through a few, mostly with one local charter captain. (I won’t name him, but he hosts the Radio WaterLine show with me.)
Once we had to hide under the Boca Grande Causeway when a storm that had been sitting in one spot for more than two hours suddenly decided to race 4 miles south. After that, it ran out of breath and sat down again (right on top of us) for 90 minutes. We had an average of two minutes between bowel-shaking thunderclaps, but at least we didn’t see too much of the lightning due to the downpour.
Another time we knew the storm was coming, but we (he) kept saying a big fish was sure to bite on the next cast. While there is some merit to that idea — a plummeting barometer often fires the fish up — it wasn’t happening for us. Just as we were getting ready to bug out, that sudden cold downdraft hit us. Too late!
We got wet that time, but maybe it was for the best. A boat was hit at the marina we would have been headed back to. If our timing had been just right (or just wrong), we might have been the target instead.
Lightning on the water is extra scary because we all know lightning tends to hit taller objects. You become keenly aware that there’s nothing but flat water all around you. All you can do is try to lower your profile. Take down your antenna. Get fishing rods out of the holders and lay them on deck. If you’re in the middle of it, you might want to lay on deck too. Put the anchor out before you do.
Of course, the best way to deal with lightning is to avoid it. But true avoidance is tough, because it means you’ll have to head for home anytime a storm shows up — and right now, at the beginning of the rainy season, that might be any time of day.
So I suggest you determine how comfortable you are with being around this potentially deadly force of nature, and perhaps do a bit of reading on lightning safety and boats (this article from the University of Florida has a lot of good info: https://bit.ly/3wtmVaU). And then if you have a deity you prefer, make a request that you not end up getting fried extra-crispy — because no matter how safe you think you’re being, a bolt from the blue can take you out any time at all.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
