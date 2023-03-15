Removing nutrients

Retention ponds are a great way to capture excess nutrients. All the nutrients that went into growing the vegetation here is now unavailable to feed red tide and other algal blooms.

Since history seems to be repeating itself, here’s a column from 2018.

Human nature is to overreact or underreact. Rarely do we take a properly measured approach to anything. And so it is with the red tide bloom killing fish in Southwest Florida.


