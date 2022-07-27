WWTmyers072822.jpg

WaterLine photo by Capt. Mike Myers

Sometimes there are so many redfish out there we find them two at a time.

One of the most sought-after fish here in Southwest Florida is the mighty redfish (you might call them red drum or channel bass, if you’re not from around here).

Among the reasons these fish are so sought after in our area are the facts that they will eat just about anything, and they’ll give the drag on your favorite reel a run for its money. I think another big reason people are drawn to redfish around here is because they are so hard to find. Anglers like a challenge — or do they?


