One of the most sought-after fish here in Southwest Florida is the mighty redfish (you might call them red drum or channel bass, if you’re not from around here).
Among the reasons these fish are so sought after in our area are the facts that they will eat just about anything, and they’ll give the drag on your favorite reel a run for its money. I think another big reason people are drawn to redfish around here is because they are so hard to find. Anglers like a challenge — or do they?
Let’s see if I can help you out with finding a few redfish. It’s not that hard, as long as you look in the right place at the right time. I sometimes start by looking for them under boat docks, bridge pilings and mangrove overhangs. I also look for them schooled up over grass flats and sandy bottom areas such as beaches and sandbars.
It’s not a bad idea to look around oyster beds and creek mouths. And, I’ve found them schooled up in the open waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico, so that’s a good place to look also.
You know what, I have also found them on the corners of backcountry islands on both the incoming and outgoing tides, so those are other good areas to look. Heck, come to think of it, I have caught them on the dropoffs along the Intracoastal Waterway. One time I even found a few at the bottom of a spillway in a North Port canal.
See, they’re not all that hard to find. You just have to look in the right places.
I know you don’t have enough time during your fishing trip to search all these areas. But all of these places can (and do) hold redfish at certain times of the year or during certain tide phases. Now it’s just a matter of picking the right time.
In the winter, I tend to look in deeper creek mouths and residential canals. In the spring, I like to target potholes scattered around grassflats, and also residential docks along the ICW. During the fall, I tend to fish around oyster beds and bars, and during the last few weeks of autumn I really like looking for the big breeder fish that school up just off the beaches. Locating them is not an easy task, but it’s well worth the effort if you do find them.
But right now, it’s hot. During the dog days of summer, I tend to focus more on mangrove overhangs early in the morning and late in the afternoon. Remember, if you are looking for shade on your boat to try and beat the heat, the fish are probably also looking for shade somewhere.
So now you have a good idea of the where and the when, but here’s an unfortunate truth: Sometimes redfish can be a little hard to find. If you take the time and do a little research before your trips, you will find the answer to your “Where are the redfish?” question.
Sometimes people bragging on Facebook and Twitter will accidentally give you your answer. There also happens to be a local radio show airing from 7 to 9 every Saturday morning on KIX Country 92.9 FM, which teaches listeners how to fish Charlotte Harbor and the surrounding waters. The employees and patrons at local tackle shops (Fishin’ Frank’s in Port Charlotte, Cook’s Sportland in Venice, and Economy Tackle in Sarasota, just as examples) will also gladly help you find these pesky fish.
Good luck in your quest, and remember that no matter how much difficulty you’re having with locating the redfish, once you find them, that’s where they are.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
