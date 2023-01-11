Since the hurricane, we have seen Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and the first couple of cold fronts of the new year — but still Ian lingers. As I leave the house in the morning, I have learned to dodge the dew dripping off the roof. Too many times I have walked out at my normal “greet the morning” pace, looking for the sunrise and ready to the new day. Then — wham! — a river of water that had built up on the tarp covering the roof on that side of the house dumps down my neck. How rude!
I hop in the skiff mule with boat in tow and head to the ramp. There are areas on my normal route that still look like a third-world country, with piled yard trash and demolition debris still in yards and on the side of the road. When I get to the Placida ramp, the overflow lot is still being used as a dump and is closed until further notice, so no parking there.
As I turn into the lot, I note the giant generator-powered antenna is still sitting there, taking up a good portion of the parking area. I’m sure it’s still necessary to have it there, even though I have not heard it running in a while. Construction trucks line the lot, and boats of all shapes and sizes are loading with material and workers headed off to Little Gasparilla Island to continue repairs and clean up.
Enter Conrad, one of my return clients that I’m blessed with. He was here to check on the status of the new house he and his wife are building in Rotonda West — and, yes, fish a little. Luckily, they had no damage because construction hadn’t started before the storm. So now I get to hear all of the “delay” stories. Does that sound familiar to any of you? Yeah, me too.
So off we go, despite low tides that seem to be lower than the charts are calling for. I had already decided to work the outside edges looking for anything that may be lurking while waiting for water to come in.
It was tough for Conrad to see because of cloud cover, but from the platform I could see fairly well and I was giving him clock directions to cast when I was able to find fish.
There wasn’t much to see for a while, then I spotted a good snook in the 30-inch class just off the bar. Conrad listened to my directions to the spot where the fly needed to go, deciphered the code in his head, and made the perfect cast. The fish was lumbering in slow motion. “Wait,” I said. “Don’t move it.”
Conrad was going crazy waiting for the strip command. “Do you see him? Is he still there? Did he spook?” “Slow strip,” I said. After a strip and a half, the snook inhaled the fly and the fight was on. “That’s fishing by Braille,” I said.
He fought the fish well, but as happens from time to time, it wore through the leader right beside the boat. Conrad doesn’t get upset when he loses a fish. He said, “That was great!” then grabbed another fly and asked me to show him how to tie the loop knot I use.
As we finished our knot lesson, I looked up to see where we had drifted. I looked right at the bar and there were 11 spoonbills dancing in unison with their side-to-side bill swings. So cool; I love those things.
I poled for another 20 minutes and saw a few smaller snook and a redfish, none of which gave us a shot. We headed to a grassflat off the bar to drift, switched to a 6 weight and Conrad began blind casting for trout. It took a couple of drifts, but we finally found five feet of water that had fish.
He started catching trout, ladyfish, mackerel and small jacks. “Bend the rod” time turned into a marathon — which was good; it allowed more time for the tide to come up. When I asked him if he was ready to try another spot he said, “Really? We’re going to leave fish to find fish?” I told him we’d try to find some more snook and a red.
I started poling a shoreline that I knew had a deeper edge which should be holding some fish. I told Conrad to try the new loop knot and tie on this baitfish pattern, tossing him a tan-and-white Puglisi style. About 20 snook later, he held up a shredded pile of Puglisi fiber and said, “I guess you were right about this spot having fish — and that was the right fly.”
After 30 trout up to 18 inches; 10 ladyfish, one of which was 23 inches; 20 snook to 19 inches; and two nice mackerel in the cooler, our half day was over, so we headed to the ramp. As I came out of the back, I spotted a big school of jacks. I handed Conrad the 6 weight and said, “Get ready.”
I got the boat in front of the melee, shut it down, and they came right to us. Conrad cast a chartreuse-and-white Clouser and hooked up. They were decent size jacks, and it was a knuckle buster on the lighter rod. I cast the 8 weight and we chased each other around the boat for a few minutes landing our double. I would only do that with a very select few of my clients, and Conrad is one of them.
What a great morning we had. Neither of us thought about contractors or insurance companies that still won’t settle a claim after three months. We were just fly fishing on Charlotte Harbor. But all too soon we had to go back to reality — the ramp was still full of workers, with boats full of debris and building materials. We said our goodbyes and I headed home, back through the tattered remnants of Ian.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
