Trout

Conrad with one of a while pile of trout he caught and released.

 Photo by Capt. Rex Gudgel

Since the hurricane, we have seen Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and the first couple of cold fronts of the new year — but still Ian lingers. As I leave the house in the morning, I have learned to dodge the dew dripping off the roof. Too many times I have walked out at my normal “greet the morning” pace, looking for the sunrise and ready to the new day. Then — wham! — a river of water that had built up on the tarp covering the roof on that side of the house dumps down my neck. How rude!

I hop in the skiff mule with boat in tow and head to the ramp. There are areas on my normal route that still look like a third-world country, with piled yard trash and demolition debris still in yards and on the side of the road. When I get to the Placida ramp, the overflow lot is still being used as a dump and is closed until further notice, so no parking there.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments