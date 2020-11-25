If my calculations are correct, this column will be coming out on Nov. 26, so let me wish you a happy Thanksgiving. By now, you have obviously decided how you are spending what is normally a big family and friends gathering holiday. Which set of CDC, state or local rules have you decided to follow or ignore in order to enable you and yours to enjoy your T-day to the fullest?
It’s a funny thing really, I have known what the CDC (The Center for Disease Control and Prevention) is and what it does for years. But until this pandemic, when I heard the acronym CDC, the first thing that came into my mind was “cul de canard,” not disease control. Cul de canard is a French term basically meaning… wait for it …duck butt.
No, this isn’t a rare delectable delight served up for the first Thanksgiving dinner at Plymouth. Rather, it’s a group of delicate oily feathers found around the preen gland (uropygial gland) on the duck and other aquatic birds.
These feathers are used for tying dry flies at that. Due to their oily nature, they have a built-in natural buoyancy that works to keep those small flies afloat. So now Covid is even interfering with my fly tying. Don’t mess with my CDC!
I can tell you that my T-day plans have changed. It usually starts off with a half-day charter with two brothers that I have taken out several years now. They come to spend T-day in Boca Grande with family. After that, my wife and I get together with a group of about 15 or 20 people that have nowhere else to go. Some have immediate families living too far away to make it reasonable to travel; some have no family left.
Well, this group of misfits informed me that because of the big upswing of Covid cases and CDC (not cul de canard) guidelines, they have called off the big get-together. And my charter just called this morning and they said that they aren’t making the trip this year. They don’t want to spend time in airports with all the other travelers.
I can’t blame them. I also heard an hour ago that airlines may be canceling flights anyway. So yes, plans have changed.
If I pick up a charter for T-day, that will be great. If not, I’ll spend time hiking with my wife Diane in one of the many preserves or parks that we have available to us here in our area. She is much like our publisher Josh Olive, in that she will go for a walk and end up on her hands and knees looking at plants, bugs and other critters to satisfy her curiosity.
Maybe she will want to get on the water to fish and sight-see. In that case, the first thing we’ll do is go look for macks and bonito out in the Gulf. I’ve tied up some new flies that I want to try on them. I love watching her or a client hooking up to a bonito. The Gulf usually rockin’ the boat with some wind chop and then swells on top of that. The rod is being yanked out of their hand by the speed and power of the little tunny, while the spool is being dumped and knuckles are being busted … what fun!
Of course, I’ll keep my eyes peeled for tripletail too. I’ve got a new fly for them as well. They won’t be able to resist it! Famous last words, right? I’ve been finding a few of them and catching them fairly consistently. But most have been on the small side so far. They should start showing up in better numbers around buoys and flotsam in the Gulf and harbor very soon, and hopefully we’ll see some bigger ones.
Then there are the 15-pound jacks that showed up a few days ago. You can’t miss them when an acre of water just blows up with their patented explosive pops and crashes. Of course, you can’t always count on them either, but what a bonus it is when they do show up — and they don’t care what fly you throw. If you hit the water with the fly front of the path they are traveling, you are on.
If you hook one, I hope you aren’t using your 6 weight like I was. I’ve been doing that a lot lately, light rod with big fish. What a terrible problem to have! I love jacks. They wake up mad every morning and carry that bad attitude with them all day long. I know that if they could, they would jump up in the boat and fin slap you.
Don’t ever leave fish to find fish, right? But if it dies down in the Gulf or you just can’t find them, head to the backcountry somewhere. Good options: The little keys in Pine Island Sound, the East Wall bar, the West Wall or Gasparilla Sound. The fishing has been good, and the incessant wind is forecast to lay down for Thanksgiving.
Redfish and snook are still eating baitfish patterns. Trout have been great on poppers on the shallow grass beds, and of course they’ll eat Clousers on the deeper grass flats. Diane will catch a few fish, then watch the white pelicans circle up the bait to eat and look for her roseate spoonbills that she loves to watch. I wonder if spoonbills have CDC?
I’ll probably end up with the smoker on the back lanai, cookin’ a duck butt minus the CDC feathers for our own delectable Thanksgiving dinner. Whatever it is you may doing today, be safe, be thankful for all that we have here … and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
