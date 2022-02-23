Provided by the FWC
Most folks don’t give much thought to turkeys, except on one Thursday in November. But for the people who pursue them in the wild, spring is turkey time.
If you’re a turkey hunter (or thinking of becoming one), chances are you have a long to-do list this time of year that may include cleaning and tuning your calls; practicing your calling; scouting for birds; setting up or building ground blinds, organizing and replacing gear in your vest or backpack; and patterning your shotgun.
If you’re new to this sport, you may also need to figure out where to hunt, buy your license and permits, and brush up on regulations. Let us help you plan for safe and successful hunts with the following information.
When to hunt
If you haven’t already, mark your calendar with spring wild turkey season dates on lands outside of the wildlife management area system: South of State Road 70, the season runs from March 5 to April 10; north of S.R. 70, it’s March 19 to April 24.
There are also special Youth Spring Turkey Hunt weekends. South of S.R 70, that will be Feb. 26 and 27; north of S.R. 70 it will be March 12 and 13. These hunts are available to youth 15 years old and younger and occur both on many Wildlife Management Areas and on lands outside of the WMA system. To learn more about these special hunts, go to https://bit.ly/3pY9EWc.
Where to hunt
If you need a place to hunt wild turkeys this spring, see the FWC’s 2022 Spring Turkey Hunt Guide, available online at https://bit.ly/3H55vWA. In addition to regulations information, the guide provides a list of wildlife management areas you can hunt without a quota permit (though you’ll still need a hunting license, turkey permit, and a management area permit unless exempt). Before heading afield, carefully review the WMA regulations brochure for the area you want to hunt.
Hunters can also learn more about wild turkey distribution, abundance and the quality of available habitat where they plan to hunt by using the FWC’s interactive map, which shows the predicted quality of habitat — good, fair or poor — based on the location, amount, and arrangement of habitat needed throughout a wild turkey’s home range and life cycle.
This map enables wild turkey hunters to drill down to an area smaller than two basketball courts to get a better understanding of the likelihood of wild turkeys occurring in a particular area. Learn more about the wild turkey distribution and abundance mapping tool at https://bit.ly/3sXrFF8.
Licenses and permits
To hunt wild turkeys on lands outside of the WMA system, you will need a hunting license and turkey permit, unless exempt. To hunt wild turkeys at a WMA, you will need a hunting license, a turkey permit and a management area permit, unless exempt. (To learn more about who is exempt, go to https://bit.ly/3H4zKx8.)
Note that many WMAs offering spring turkey hunting also require a quota permit and some require a daily quota permit issued from the check station. Before heading afield, carefully review the WMA regulations brochure for the area you want to hunt. Brochures are available online at https://bit.ly/35hKQqE.
Licenses and permits can be purchased with a credit card at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by calling 888-HUNT-FLORIDA (486-8356). They can also be purchased in Florida at county tax collectors’ offices and at most retail outlets that sell hunting/fishing supplies.
Find bag limits, season dates, shooting hours, methods of take and more in the FWC’s 2022 Spring Turkey Hunt Guide, online at https://bit.ly/3H55vWA. Or pick up a copy of the Florida Hunting Regulations Guide at your local hunting supplies retailer.
Hunting Tips
Whether you’re new to turkey hunting or have many years of experience, there’s always something new to learn. The FWC has developed a How to Hunt Wild Turkeys Guide, available only online.
This guide contains a huge amount of information about licensing requirements, finding a place to hunt, scouting your site, blinds and apparel, firearm selection, calling turkeys, when to take or not take the shot, and cleaning and cooking. There’s also information about keeping your hunt safe and the importance of wildlife conservation.
To see the full guide, go to https://bit.ly/TurKeyZ.
Hunting wild turkeys is challenging, but can be rewarding when you have opportunities to see birds and harvest a gobbler. Planning and educating yourself ahead of time makes it more likely your turkey hunt will be successful, so take a few minutes and make use of these online resources.
