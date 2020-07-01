Has our crazy world got you down? If you want to feel better, shut off the TV and go outdoors! Start your day at sunrise and just sit outside. Watch and listen as the day awakens. Leave the music and the newspaper indoors. We have way too much negativity in all forms of media these days, and even the positive messages should be shut out sometimes.
Birds announce the new dawn with joyful glee. Listen and enjoy; it’s free. If you happen to have a pair of binoculars, you’ll be able to enjoy their beautiful colors along with their songs. Animals of all kinds are active early and move around visiting with each other. The varied songbird voices are inspirational. When I start my mornings off peacefully, I’m then able to deal with whatever comes my way.
My guiding workdays start off at daybreak, looking for fish or bait. On calm, quiet mornings, I can see every tiny movement in the slick surface of the water. Awareness of movement is critical to my profession. I try to remember where things are today, so I can find them again on windy days.
Even from a distance, I note bird activities. Pelicans and terns help me select a spot to set up to chum minnows for the today’s trip. The ospreys and eagles soar around and provide clues about good fishing spots for later. We seek the same fish. Quiet observation and keen awareness will help us gain more intimate knowledge and accurate assessment of our surroundings.
Don’t let the problems of the human world intrude on your happy thoughts. The deeper we delve into the natural world, the more we understand it and less we care about people activities. By tuning in our awareness to nature, we tune out the human stuff, relieving our stress and anxiety.
Don’t get me wrong — I do like some people. If you’re happy and existing compatibly with our environment, we can get along fine. I just have little patience or tolerance for selfish or disrespectful individuals.
Everyone doesn’t have to be obsessed with fixing the world. If you can help, please do so; if not, just don’t be lazy and trash our planet while complaining about its problems. You are the problem! Make positive contributions or shut up! Small efforts to help will add up to a better environment.
Our world is in turmoil. It seems the forces of good and evil are locked in a desperate battle to divide and conquer our free worlds. Our “news” sources are fishing for numbers to make more money. They get paid to polarize. Be careful what you accept as facts. Slanted views are usually driven by hidden agendas to influence our minds.
Educate yourselves from varied sources you can trust. They are hard to find (and none of them are cable news networks), but some exist. Mother Nature is one of them. Observe our world firsthand and see things clearly from a neutral perspective. Our wild animals just want to survive peacefully — not a bad idea.
The baitfish hatch is looking great. Tiny fry are everywhere. Snapper are abundant inshore but small so far. I’m finally starting to see some snook showing up, even some larger ones. Redfish and trout are coming back. We are seeing impressive catches from offshore boats with big grouper, red snapper and bluewater species such as mahi, tuna, even sailfish. We are all hoping more tarpon come back after their spawn offshore.
Slow down and find some peace in a quiet place. Enjoy our awesome fishing and help any way you can to protect it. And let’s go fishin’ soon — it’s time.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.