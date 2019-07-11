I don’t know about everyone who owns an RV, but I am truly a creature of comfort. I want to have the things I like available, no matter what I do or where I go. When we first saw our RV had a TV and the option for cable or regular antenna hookups, we thought we had it made. Not so much.
I love my sports. I am a huge Green Bay Packer fan. (I was raised in Green Bay and grew up across the street from Lambeau Field.) And I love my Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering those two sports cover most of the year, I want to be able to tune the game in whenever they are on. The fact that we had a TV, and the option for cable, made me think that we would be good to go whenever and wherever we were as far as watching the games were concerned. That turned out to be a big false.
The first time I tried to hook up cable, nothing happened. I could get a station or two off the regular antenna, but that was fuzzy at best. I took the RV in and discovered that we could only use one or the other, cable or regular antenna. I don’t remember the logistics anymore but I was not happy when they informed me of that. They also mentioned that if we opted for satellite, the wiring would have to be redone in order to use the connection on the outside of the RV. Again, can’t remember why, but I wasn’t happy.
After complaining to the manufacturer and basically getting nothing out of that, I decided we needed to get the RV set so we could use satellite. Already having DirectTV at the house made that decision easy. I spoke with them and they informed me that once we had the dish receiver, we could use another box in our RV and get the same channels as we do at home, no matter where we traveled off to. That is exactly what I wanted to hear.
I didn’t want to rewire the RV and take it out of its original state, so we left that all as is. I simply snake the cable from the antenna to the converter box through the cockpit passenger window. It’s not the greatest look, but I have learned how to seal the small opening for the cable so no bugs get in. It works and performs like it is supposed to. I guess you could say it looks a little redneck — but hey, when you want what you want, you do whatever you need to in order to make it happen. And I wanted my Packers!
Once we got that in the RV and started using it, it truly felt like being at home. We could sit at the table and watch all the shows we wanted to see. My wife has her share of things she loves, so we segregate the time so we both can enjoy what we have. A bigger RV, however, will require another box for the extra TV. It’s another seven dollars a month. I think we’ll find that somewhere in the budget.
At first, we assumed we would have to have a separate service for satellite TV. But after talking with DirectTV, we were surprised to learn we didn’t have to do anything more than get another box for the TV. How simple is that?
I know some of you longtime RVers are laughing at me and thinking I have no clue at all about this stuff. Hey, we all learn as we go — and the more I learn about this stuff makes me aware of what we need to look for and ask about when we go to upgrade our RV. Trust me, being a sort-of newbie still to the RV life keeps me on my toes and asking questions, all the while filing information away for later use.
I’m sure I could have saved myself a lot of aggravation and asked about some of these types of things when we first bought our RV. But something simple as a TV at the time didn’t seem so complicated. Now, knowing that we can have everything just like at home, it’s something that we absolutely love and get a ton of use out of. And it’s probably something I won’t be willing to give up in the future.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
