For the past two years, you’ve all read about my trials and tribulations getting used to a new RV. While most of the issues I have encountered are very real and not on me to resolve, the issue that has been going on the longest might turn out to be my fault.
Having satellite television in the RV was essential to me. I am a sports nut. I love my Tampa Bay Lightning, Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (because my wife does), Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers (when they are on), USA soccer and PGA golf. If any of these are on, I would like to have the option to watch them without having to hustle off to a bar to do it. It is one of the great amenities to me in having the RV that we do.
As a sidenote for any ladies reading this, my wife loves sports as well. Maybe not quite as much as I do, but a Lightning, Packers or Bucs game will grab her attention from the get-go.
Getting the satellite up and running in this RV has been a challenge. It started with the heart of the wiring through a splitter box not even being in the RV. It was never wired correctly in the first place. Then we were told, “If you want to use one of the satellite carriers, it has to be wired for them.” To this day, I’m not 100 percent sure what that meant, but $600 later, the job was done.
Once all the receivers were put in place, we discovered that the wiring to the individual control boxes was not right. If you played something on the TV in the living room, you got it on all three TVs.
We got that straightened away, only to find that once segregated, I now could not get the program to come up through each individual box. That was when I lost my mind. After a few “minor tweaks,” the technicians claimed that they had different satellite programs coming to all three TVs at the same time. Perfect. All was good in TV-Land. My wife and I would be able to watch whatever we wanted, whenever we wanted, without getting in each other’s way.
When I decided to go out and test this myself, needless to say I did not get the same results. I was upset, but, when I called the service center, I was very nice and explained the issue. They tried to walk me through it but to no avail. I finally gave up and agreed they could teach me how to use it properly when the last part to be replaced inside the coach arrived.
However, not being one to wait around, I went back out, set everything back up, and gave it another try. I started inside in the living room where the biggest TV is located. Everything there was great. I moved to the bedroom. After some time, and messing with the input, I was able to get that TV up and playing stations that were not on in the living room. Perfect, two down and one to go.
I moved outside to get the TV going that I truly expect to end up watching the most. I opened the hatch area and turned on the satellite receiver, then moved to the TV to turn that on. Nothing. I thought that it might be a battery issue in the remote, but that wasn’t it because the remote worked inside.
After all this time I really thought I had this figured out. I was so excited to go outside and get that TV working so I could have all three TVs up and running and watching different stations, only to find out that the TV wouldn’t even turn on.
I sent another email to the service center. I can only imagine what this poor rep must think of me: ‘After all this time, the idiot cannot operate his TVs correctly; now he finally does and one of the TVs won’t turn on.’ I pictured him sitting in his cubicle, reclining in his chair and just laughing.
I am going to give that TV one more shot to cooperate before I get them to replace it (or, more likely, I will be the one forking over money for a new TV). But before I do that, I am going to make sure it’s the TV itself and not the way it is connected, or anything that has to do with the mounting or wiring of the TV. After all I have been through, I think that is fair and reasonable.
It may have been my ignorance at the input of devices that has had me TV-less in the RV. I’m not one to push blame. If it falls on me, I will own it and move on. All I can say is that we do have two TVs up and running, so I’m two-thirds better today than I was yesterday. When I get that last third working, I’ll be really happy.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
