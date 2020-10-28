We’ve talked a lot about handguns, but one thing that we haven’t delved into is the different actions. You may have heard them referred to as single-action, double-action, SA/DA, SAO and so on, but what are the differences really, and how to they apply to you?
The best-known options are single-action and double-action. Those usually apply to revolvers, but there are single-action and double-action semi-automatic pistols too. They can be confusing, but there is an easy way to remember them: What happens when you pull the trigger?
With a single-action pistol, if the gun’s not cocked, pulling the trigger actually does nothing. You have to manually pull the hammer back, and then pulling the trigger will release it. On a single-action, all the trigger does is release the hammer. A single-action pistols will have a shorter, lighter trigger pull than a double-action because the hard part — pulling back the hammer — is already done.
In a double-action, pulling the trigger will cock the hammer back and then release it. Double-action firearms will have a harder, longer trigger pull because you’re doing the extra work of cocking the hammer with the trigger. Most double-action pistols can be fired both in double and single action. You can just pull the trigger, or you can manually cock the hammer back and then pull the trigger for more accurate shooting.
You will see a lot of self-defense revolvers with no external hammer. These are strictly double action because there is no hammer to manually cock. Again, these will have longer, stiffer trigger pulls.
There are single-action and double-action semi-automatic pistols. The most famous pistol in history — the Colt 1911 — is a single action. But semi-autos work differently than revolvers.
With a single-action revolver, you have to manually pull the hammer back for every shot. Single-action semi-autos require a manual hammer cock only for the first shot. When the trigger pulled to fire, the slide recoiling to the rear will re-cock the hammer. As the slide moves back forward, another round is stripped from the magazine and chambered and it is ready to fire again.
Double-action semi-automatic pistols may be of several types. There are DAO (double action only) guns, like the Kel-Tec P-32. These have a long trigger pull that requires significant effort on every shot, which has a significant negative effect on accuracy for most shooters. DAOs typically lack a safety lever — the long trigger prevents accidental discharges.
There are DA/SA (double-action/single-action) guns, which function as a double-action for the first shot and a single for subsequent shots. You’ll have a long trigger pull like a DAO initially, but then follow-up shots will require less effort, making aiming easier.
Then there are hybrid double-action guns, sometimes referred to as safe action or striker-fired. Most of them technically are single action, meaning the internal striker must be cocked — but that is accomplished by pulling the slide to the rear to chamber a round.
The downside is that if you have a misfire, you’ll have to rack the slide to clear that round out of the chamber and load a new round. However, there are a handful of semi-autos that offer a “second strike” capability. If you have a misfire in single-action mode, you can pull the trigger again in double-action to try firing that round again.
With most of the newer semi-autos, when a round is chambered, that gun is cocked and ready to go. To take the gun apart, most have to have the trigger pulled before you can remove the slide for cleaning. You can see how accidents can happen if the four rules aren’t followed.
There are some guns on the market with decockers built into them to stop this from happening. Even if there is a round in the chamber, if the decocker is used it will drop the striker without hitting the round in the chamber.
Now, how does all of this apply to you? Honestly, it really doesn’t, unless you’re buying a revolver. I don’t like double-action revolvers because of their long heavy trigger pull, but they do have their place. It is a great purse gun. There is no hammer to get caught up in the purse and that long trigger pull helps prevents accidental discharges while in the purse (even though it should be in a holster in the purse).
And they are simple. They seldom fail to fire and can’t jam like a semi-auto can. If it doesn’t fire, you simply pull the trigger again. A double-action revolver is the original point-and-click interface. If you are in situation where you need to defend yourself, you don’t have to worry about cocking it or manipulating a safety. You simply aim and pull the trigger.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
