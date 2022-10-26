Mermaids' purses

Skate egg cases (aka mermaid’s purses) used to be a common beachcombing find in Southwest Florida. What happened to our skate population?

Sometimes when I can’t sleep or when I’m just zoning out, I start to think. Some of the things I think about make my brain ache. Since I like to share, I thought I’d offer you a peek into my head. Fair warning: These questions can drive you crazy if you let them.

Where do all the trout go when it gets hot? Some of them move out into the Gulf and hang out along the beaches, but there don’t seem to be enough there to account for the huge numbers that will be in Charlotte Harbor all winter. They’re schooling fish, at least when they’re smaller. But I’ve never heard of anyone coming across a big school of little trout in the Gulf. Do the schools break up? Shouldn’t somebody be catching at least a few by accident?


