Sometimes when I can’t sleep or when I’m just zoning out, I start to think. Some of the things I think about make my brain ache. Since I like to share, I thought I’d offer you a peek into my head. Fair warning: These questions can drive you crazy if you let them.
Where do all the trout go when it gets hot? Some of them move out into the Gulf and hang out along the beaches, but there don’t seem to be enough there to account for the huge numbers that will be in Charlotte Harbor all winter. They’re schooling fish, at least when they’re smaller. But I’ve never heard of anyone coming across a big school of little trout in the Gulf. Do the schools break up? Shouldn’t somebody be catching at least a few by accident?
Why do so many fish change sex as they grow? What’s the advantage to a male fish turning female (or vice versa) at a certain size? There must be some advantage, or natural selection would have put a stop to it long ago. But if it’s such a good plan for fish, why not for lizards or birds or people?
Why do snook under lights ignore pretty much everything you throw at them? They’re there to eat, yet they can be so lockjawed it’ll drive you nuts.
Why does red tide always seem to show up toward the end of rainy season, when all the nutrients have been flushed out into the Gulf? The scientists tell us that it’s not linked to all those nutrients, but the timing sure does seem coincidental.
And why can’t we figure out what the root cause is and try to stop it? There have been many rumors of “cures” over the years that have been stopped by environmental groups or others trying to push their own “cures.” I think it might be a money problem — not too little, but too much. Maybe the grants that pay for the research are worth more than the actual solution itself. I might be completely wrong, but with as much money as has been thrown at this problem, it seems to me we should have a little more concrete information.
There are lots of weird fish around here. One of my favorites is the guitarfish, which is pretty common over sand in the shallow Gulf. Why don’t you hear about more of them being caught? I’ve heard of maybe a couple dozen in the last 15 years. I hear way more about people catching sawfish, which are an endangered species, than guitarfish, which are not.
For that matter, what happened to all the skates? Thirty years ago they were an uncommon but regular catch here. You would sometimes come across their egg cases (called mermaid’s purses) on the beach. Now, they’re all but gone. I’m having a hard time with the idea that it was intentional overharvest. Shrimp trawls, maybe? But then why aren't there any skates in the Harbor?
Why do mullet jump? There are lots of theories, ranging from attempts at flying to skin parasites, but here’s my favorite: They get kickbacks from real estate agents selling waterfront property. When a guy from Wisconsin sees all those fish jumping in what could be his backyard, he gets excited.
Speaking of waterfront property, who are the geniuses behind beach renourishment projects? I understand the idea — it protects property that is on the water from the effects of erosion. But if you look beyond that, you quickly realize there are all sorts of problems. The sand doesn’t stay where it’s put, so renourishment has to be done again and again and again.
And the sand doesn’t just wash back to where it was pumped from. It gets carried south by our longshore current, filling in the passes and building up the north end of islands that those passes flow past. Barrier islands move. Building on that sand is a bad plan. I understand why people want to live on the water, but I don’t like that all of us have to pay for them to do that.
Why is beach erosion such a problem anyway? I wonder if shells — or the lack thereof — may have an impact. Years ago, our beaches used to have a natural armor of seashells, and the bigger ones were closer to the water. Now, with so many beachcombers here, if you find a shell bigger than the palm of your hand you’re very lucky. Are we sure that taking all those shells is a good idea? Maybe it’s not.
How can some fish dive right into the sand like Scrooge McDuck diving into his money pit? Try sticking your finger in the sand like that. Hurts, don’t it? Yet wrasses and other little fish just disappear into it. Neat trick.
Why aren’t more eels caught? We probably have a dozen species living in local waters, but you rarely hear about one being caught. Yet if you hang a lantern over the side at Placida or one of the other piers, you can see eels swimming past fairly regularly.
What is it about white lures? OK, I know white is a consistent trout color, but for some reason when white is on, it’s just on — and nothing else will do. The exact same lure in chartreuse will get completely ignored. Why does it matter so much to a fish, which is presumably trying to ingest enough calories to survive another day?
And what about colors that look like nothing in the water ever? What self-respecting fish would ever eat an electric chicken pattern? Yet they do. I never see any glowing yellow, hot pink or neon purple baitfish swimming around, but there are times when each of those colors can be extremely productive.
If you have any thoughts on any of these mysteries, stop in at the shop and let’s talk. I always like to learn new things, and maybe you’ve got some insights that didn’t occur to me. I look forward to chatting with you — it’s far from a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
