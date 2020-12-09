Mangrove snapper
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has been looking at the management of mangrove snapper, which might make anglers who like to eat fresh snapper a little nervous. If you don’t remember seeing anything in Council’s press releases about mangrove snapper, you are correct, since the Gulf Council usually refers to these fish as gray snapper.
A recent stock assessment (completed in 2018) indicates that gray snapper in the Gulf are being overfished. The population has not been reduced enough to earn the official status of “overfished,” but according to that 2018 study the current rate of harvest could eventually reduce the stock to overfished status. (“Overfished” means too many have been harvested and the stock is depleted; “being overfished” means a reduction in harvest is needed or the stock will become overfished.)
To avoid that, the Gulf Council has taken the step of reducing the annual catch limit for gray snapper in the Gulf by about 8 percent, effective next week. The annual catch limit is the total harvest in both state and federal waters of the Gulf by all fishermen — including recreational, for-hire and commercial sectors.
The Gulf Council has not changed any bag or size limits or instituted any closed seasons for either recreational or commercial fishermen. So, you might ask, how will this catch limit reduction help protect the fishery?
At this point there is essentially only one way: If in-season monitoring of catches allows fishery managers to conclude that the newly reduced annual catch limit will likely be reached or exceeded during a calendar year, then the Gulf Council can shut down the fishery in federal waters prior to the end of that year.
This would create an interesting situation. In recent years, the FWC has almost always followed the lead of the Gulf Council regarding closed seasons on reef fish so that the regulations on these fish are consistent in Florida and adjacent federal waters. But Southwest Florida’s inshore anglers rely on mangrove snapper as a reliable species that’s available for harvest year-round — a fact which has been extra-important the last few years during the extended regional closed seasons on snook, redfish and trout.
If the Gulf Council were to close the season in federal waters then the FWC would have to choose between following suit in state waters and closing the inshore fishery, or allowing the fishery to continue in state waters and creating a situation where seasons are inconsistent in adjacent waters.
If you fish offshore, you (hopefully) already know that mangrove snapper is one of the few reef fish species for which size and bag limits are already inconsistent between Florida and federal waters. This fact might sway the FWC to leave the season open inshore even if the Gulf Council closes it in federal waters. Mark your calendar to check back next fall to see how this all plays out.
Charter boat reporting
For several years, the Gulf Council and NOAA Fisheries Service have been working towards requiring federally licensed charter boats (those with permits to fish for reef fish or coastal pelagic species in federal waters of the Gulf) to submit daily catch logs and to document the locations where their fish are caught.
Fishery managers never have enough data on fish populations, and the thinking is that requiring charters to produce detailed catch logs will allow for better management. The Gulf Council knows exactly who holds federal charter permits, and because the Council has the authority to require such reporting as a condition of keeping those permits, charter operators have to cooperate or they will lose their permits.
As you can imagine, many of the charter boat guys are not crazy about this plan. Part of their resistance is based on the paperwork that will be required, and part of it stems from the secretive nature of many anglers who just don’t want the world to know exactly where they’re catching all those fish. I understand both of those frustrations.
But in spite of the grumblings from skippers, the project has been stumbling towards fruition. It has been delayed numerous times and some fishermen were beginning to think it would never actually happen. However, half of the program is scheduled to begin in a few weeks, and it appears as though it really will happen this time.
Effective Jan. 5, holders of federal for-hire permits in the Gulf will have to “hail out” on every trip, which means that they have to file notice with NOAA Fisheries Service that they are leaving the dock.
When they return at the end of each trip, before offloading any fish they’ll have to file a report which details every fish that was caught. The report must include numbers of everything that was landed (even small baitfish), and will have to specify how many of each species were kept and how many were released.
On a mixed-species bottom fishing trip, this is going to require some pretty diligent bookkeeping — challenging during a hot bite. And NOAA will be collecting economic data too, including how much revenue was collected for the trip, the number of passengers and crew aboard, the amount of fuel burned and how much that fuel cost the operator.
There is a bit of good news for the charter skippers: The other half of the program, which will require them to install a GPS-based tracking device on their vessel, is not going into effect at this time. That part of the program has not gone away and will most likely be added at a later date, but that date has not yet been announced.
There will probably be some very vocal resistance to this program in the coming weeks as the start date grows near. But the bottom line is that it’s going to happen, regardless of how loud the griping becomes. Commercial fishermen in the Gulf have been filing catch logs and carrying onboard tracking devices for years, and the charter boats are just being added to a program that already exists.
Merry Christmas, and let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.