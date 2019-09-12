Missy and I have been wanting to upgrade our RV for a bit. I know I’ve been talking about it for over a year now. But it never seemed like we came across one that just made us say, “Wow!” That changed about two weeks ago.
It’s funny — right when you think you have things all settled and figured out, you go and do something that you weren’t planning on doing. We have been rolling around in our 24-foot Gulfstream for three years now. But as we got out on longer trips, we just didn’t have all the niceties and space that we had wanted to make those extended stays enjoyable.
Two weeks ago, we were picking up some things for our Gulfstream at Camping World when we decided to look at what had on their lot. After spending about 30 minutes browsing through the various models, we noticed rain on the way and decided to leave.
On our way out, I asked Missy if we should run to the other side of the interstate and have a look at RV One. She agreed, so we went over to see how many we could get a look at. As soon as we pulled into the parking lot, the rains started in. I parked the truck, got out the umbrellas and made a beeline for the showroom.
This is where it all started. As we walked in, we were amazed at how big their new showroom and building were. It was awesome. My wife has a penchant for picking out the model she likes best, and it always seems to be on the showroom floor. There towards the back of the floor was a Jayco Embark 37MB in the Midnight Black color scheme, and it was just beautiful.
We were pleasantly surprised once we went inside as well. The porcelain tiling, fully tiled backsplash in the kitchen, and the king-size bed caught our immediate attention. Throw in the fact it had a washer and dryer, fireplace, two TVs inside and one outside, and we quickly realized that we had found a RV in which we could travel anywhere we wanted to.
We ended putting a deposit on that unit before we left, then went home to check out the finances to make sure that we could afford this beauty. My wife is the financial guru in the family, so when she assured me things were good, we went back to complete the deal two days later.
I had thought that we would only go as big as a 32-foot unit. I had already ordered the “garage” to be put up out back, but I only ordered it for 36 feet in length. Guess this RV will hang out a little on the back end. Oh, well — too late now. But never in my dreams did I think we would go with a big diesel unit. After comparing the 37-footer to the 31- and 32-foot units, they were so different — and the 37-foot offered us so much more.
When we left to bring it home, I was pleasantly surprised as how easy it was to drive on the highway. It actually drove and responded better than the 24-foot Gulfstream did. As most of you know, with an RV you pay attention to the turning radius. Know where your turning point is and make sure you give yourself room to make turns, and everything is fine. I applied all of that to bringing it into the neighborhood and had no problem with it at all.
Now the final test will be putting the boat behind it and hauling it down the road and getting it into the lake. Not sure how well that will work, but we’ll find out.
So we finally did it. We moved into the Class A RV world and I can’t tell you how happy we are. There are a few things that need to be “touched up,” and RV One is getting us in to get those small things taken care of. Once that happens, we are road-ready. The third week of October will be our maiden voyage in the new rig. I can’t wait.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
