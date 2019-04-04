You know, I was just sitting here thinking about it, and it’s been a while since I’ve had the RV in for an oil change. We have owned it just over three years, and I’m starting to question if I have ever had it done.
Here is one thing that I find that I struggle with when it comes to owning an RV: The maintenance has to be handled on a timely basis or things can go very wrong. And there are a lot of things that can go wrong. You have to pay attention to the little things like tire pressure. Because you don’t drive it regularly, it’s easy to overlook something like that. One thing that I already got a lesson on was the water pump. If you don’t run it once in a while, it can seize up.
Granted, we use our RV every month for our fishing tournaments. However, we often “dry camp,” not using the water in the RV. But doing that can cause your seals to go bad or the pump can simply seize up. I learned this the hard way. Now I make sure the RV always has water in it ,and even if we don’t use it for a month, I go out and fire up the generator just to get the water moving a little bit and give the pump some run time.
Speaking of the generator, those are never good to leave idle either. I make it a point to go out like I mentioned, at least once a month if we don’t get to use the RV, and fire up the generator just to let it burn through a little bit of gas. I figure it can’t be a bad idea to give it some run time as well.
I always check the propane tank to make sure that it never goes below quarter-full. I never want to be caught somewhere when I may need to use the RV for an extended period of time and not be able to cook something. Hey, I like to eat. Making sure that the stove and the oven fire up just to make sure everything is operable is always a good thing.
Recently, I have had two of my cabin LED lights go out. I’m not really sure how to replace those “bulbs” after taking the cover off and seeing what’s actually in there. Because I don’t have much knowledge in this, I plan on taking up to the RV dealer in town and see if he can either order me new lights, or show me how to replace the ones that I have in there. You must be able to replace that thing in there, but how? Once I learn, I’ll commit that to memory.
I’ve always been pretty good with the mechanical side of things — but when it comes to electrical, I’m not the guy to be messing with anything in that arena. My hope is that it turns out to be something very simple. But with my luck, it will be a $100 bill per light or something crazy. That’s just always the way it seems to go for me.
Maintenance for the RV can come in all sorts of ways. Whether it something big like the actual motor, or something small like a light bulb, it all takes time to get resolved. Making sure you get these things done is extremely important in keeping up with your RV and having it maintain its usefulness and value.
I plan to put a call in to the dealership to find out if the RV needs an oil change. At the same time, I will ask them about the lights and see what they have to say about that. Based on their answer, you can bet I’ll be scheduling some appointments. It’s all part of the RV lifestyle.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.