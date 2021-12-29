I don’t get New Year’s resolutions. I mean, yeah, I get it: It’s a new year, so it’s a symbolic new beginning. What I mean is I don’t get why people keep falling for it.
How many of your New Year’s resolutions did you keep last year? How many of them were the same resolutions you’d made the year before, and probably the year before that? We always say we’re going to eat healthier, exercise more, drink less, quit smoking, put more into savings, finally learn French, blah, blah, blah. Somehow it seems to work out that way just about never.
Intent is nothing without action, but we’re creatures of habit. And most of us have a lazy streak that is only too easy to embrace. Try not to feel too bad about it — it’s just the way we’re built. We know what we should do, but convincing ourselves to put forth the effort is just too much.
Lighting the motivational fire is challenging enough, but keeping it burning is truly difficult. Usually we burn like pine shavings: Fast and hot, and down to ashes in moments. Most resolutions get put out on the curb at about the same time as the empty champagne bottles.
What does it take? Usually, an imminent threat. Healthy diet? Sure, sure, whatever — ohh, look; french fries. But end up in the ER with a “cardiac episode” and see how fast you throw out all the junk food in the pantry. We’re programmed to not worry too much about possibilities until they become realities. I guess it’s a strategy to save energy — why waste time and money preparing for a hurricane until you’re absolutely certain one is coming to your neighborhood?
Of course, we end up kicking ourselves over missed chances and lost opportunities. Regret is the massive, huge, enormous downside to this strategy. Why didn’t I quit smoking? How stupid was I to not put up the storm shutters that are sitting in my garage? I should have done more volunteer work while I was still healthy enough. Shoulda, woulda, coulda — doesn’t mean a thing, because you didn’t.
There are a lot of situations where these lessons can apply, but the one I’m thinking about is Charlotte Harbor. We have one of the healthier and more productive estuaries in the state, but I don’t know how long that’s going to be the case.
The biggest threat is also a good thing: A more robust economy. We know that when people can afford to move to Florida, they do. It’s great for local business but not so good for the Harbor and the rest of the Southwest Florida ecosystem.
People who want to live here because of the semi-unspoiled waters end up putting more pressure on those waters. More people, more houses, more drinking water, more sewage, more boats, more cars, more lawns, more fertilizers, more pesticides. One more household isn’t going to break the system, but at some point it will become overtaxed.
When will we hit that point? Three years? Five years? Fifty years? Did we already go past it? As I’ve mentioned before, my crystal ball is usually on the fritz, so I don’t have a real solid timeline for you — but I know it’s coming.
I’m not advocating an end to development. It wouldn’t be realistic anyway. Nor am I adopting a Katie-bar-the-door attitude (now that we’re in, let’s keep everyone else out). What I am saying is that we need preemptive solutions for what will become problems down the road. How important is the Harbor to you? How would you feel looking out over its polluted, fishless waters and thinking, ‘If only I had … ?’
Even those who don’t get concerned about the environment or wild places should be paying attention. That Harbor is our economic driver. Just look at the populations of the western half of Charlotte County (where the water is) versus the eastern half. Take away the Harbor and Charlotte County is a whole lot less inviting.
So what are you gonna do? Make a New Year’s resolution to do something, or actually do something? It’s up to you. If making a resolution helps you and you can stick with it, that’s great. You’re a truly exceptional human being. For the rest of us, we just have to decide what’s important to us, and then either try to make a difference or give up and roll over.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
