While teaching OUPV classes to future captains up in Alabama, I had the opportunity to wander down a pier and observe a few fishing boats offloading their catch. To my surprise, many of these boats still employed the use of compound pulley systems (also known as block and tackle) to either offload their catch or assist with the lift of other equipment onboard. Watching the deck crew employ this ancient system inspired me to write a column on the dying art of rigging, using compound pulley systems.
A block and tackle consists of a few basic components. First is the block itself, which is made up of a pulley (also known as a sheave), an axle and a bearing for the pulley to ride on. All of these parts are enclosed in the shell that make up the block-and-tackle.
The top block (also known as the fixed block) is hung from a hook and the bottom block (also known as the movable block) may have a thimble or hook to attach to the load. The two blocks are connected by falls, which are lines that can be made of either wire or rope.
There are several types of block-and-tackle systems, including the single whip, gun tackle, single luff, two-fold purchase and double luff to name a few. These block-and-tackle systems can either utilize a line pulled down from the top pulley, or one pulled up from the bottom (which is called a runner).
When the runner is pulled up, it’s referred to as “rove to,” and this offers a mechanical advantage over pulling down from the top sheave. Just how much of an advantage it offers may surprise you. Let’s take a look.
Before showing the formula associated with pulleys or how much of an advantage using rove-to offers, we must first understand how friction affects our calculations. The amount of friction caused by a line passing over a block must be considered when calculating the total amount of lift required.
Even with the invention of new roller bearings and lighter equipment, the captain will still figure on a 10 percent loss of lift due to friction, which must be added to the overall weight he plans on lifting. Let’s take a look at a simple lifting calculation and show you just how much advantage these amazing systems offer when lifting heavy loads.
To calculate lifting powers, you must first know the type of block and tackle you are using (single luff, etc.) and count the number of times the line passes through a sheave (or pulley).
The next step is to know the load you are trying to lift. Once you have that number, you will need to calculate what 10 percent of the load is. This is the friction load number and will be multiplied by the number of sheaves in the block and tackle system you are using. (As a reminder, we do this because each time a line passes through a sheave, it creates friction which must be accounted for and added as weight to the original load.)
Next, we will add the friction load to the actual weight to determine the total amount being lifted. Let’s take a look at an example to see how a fishing captain might use these calculations to determine how many deckhands he may need to lift a specific load.
Our captain will be using a pulley system that passes through four sheaves and will be lifting 800 pounds. Using the above formula, he calculates 10 percent of 800 pounds, which is 80 pounds. Since he is using a system with four sheaves, he will multiply 80 pounds by 4 and comes up with 320 pounds.
Next, he must add the 320 pounds (created by the friction of the lines passing through the sheaves) to his original 800-pound load and comes up with a total lift of 1,120 pounds. He now takes the 1,120 pounds and divides it by 4 (the number of sheaves being used), and determines that with his pulley system it will take 280 pounds of lifting force to lift the load.
Now let’s take a look at this same calculation using “rove to” advantage. Remember, using “rove to” advantage, the runner is pulled up from the bottom (and is not included in the friction calculation) and offers a mechanical advantage over pulling the line down from the top sheave.
In this same calculation we would just add one mechanical advantage (“rove-to”) at the end of the calculation and divide the 1,120 pounds by 5 instead of 4, which reduces the lifting force required to 224 pounds. As you can see, “rove-to” creates quite an advantage by simply using the runner (pulling up) vice pulling down on the top pulley.
If you were a deckhand, which would you prefer lifting, 1,120 pounds or 224 pounds? Those deckhands certainly owe thanks to whoever invented this amazing system.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
