While we sat last week and lined up plans for a vacation in the RV, we were hoping to encompass the things we like to do outside. Those would be golfing, fishing and simply spending time in the RV. However, we have hit yet another snag — and this one may be more serious than anticipated.
I may have mentioned in my last column that the check engine light had come on in our RV. I assumed it was related to the diesel exhaust fluid tank and the relay to the gauge on the dashboard. However, that does not seem to be the case.
I had an appointment scheduled to take the RV to Lazy Days, which is the Spartan Chassis representative in this area, this past week. When I started up the RV, I was pleasantly surprised to see the DEF gauge working. Unfortunately, the check engine light was still annoyingly red.
I ran the RV to Lazy Days to have them take a look at the RV to see what may be causing of the problem. I thought this would be a simple process to identify the issue. Boy, was I wrong.
First, I was informed that they do not perform any internal engine work at Lazy Days. My folks at RV One recommended them, but much to my chagrin, they can only read the gauges and handle chassis problems. If it is truly engine-related, I have to take it to the Cummins dealership in Tampa. OK, fine. But for them to do the diagnostics, it will cost me $154 just to hook it up to the machine.
Mind you, this RV was purchased brand new last August. Why this is not covered under warranty is something I’ll be researching through RV One. Lord knows we bought every extended warranty known to man. Having to pay anything in our first year, other than for extras, is a bit ludicrous if you ask me.
While I had the RV in there, I asked them to look to see what it would cost to install the satellite boxes for the three TVs so we can watch DirecTV. Again, $154 just to check to see if all the drops have been run, and if not, it would cost that amount per hour for them to do this. I was reassured by RV One that the drops have been run, but for Lazy Days to look at that alone, $154. OK, fine. I want all of the amenities to work, so let’s just do this.
Then, with a very pleasant smile, I was informed that it may take two or three days just to have someone hook the RV up to the machine and identify the issue. And, it may take up to a week to get the satellite guy to look at it because they only employ one and he is “really busy.” Well, who isn’t?
All the while, I can see my 4th of July plans sliding right out the window. On top of that, I was told that if it is an issue with the head of the DEF tank, we have to go through Freightliner for the parts and that may take up to six weeks. Seriously?!
As I was walking out of there with my golf clubs over my shoulder and waiting for my ride to pick me up, I marveled at what I had heard. To make matters worse, the sales guy I passed on the way out informed me that their lot did not have many new RVs on it because the pandemic has caused many folks to rethink hotels and restaurants while vacationing.
Great. Next time I have an issue I can wait longer while everyone else goes through what I have gone through with a new RV. I can literally see the line growing as I write this. And to think they can get away with charging that amount of money while under warranty. Where is the justice there?
I want this RV running right before we use it again. I expected to pay for the satellite boxes and wiring — that is no one’s fault, it just needs to be done. But the rest of this is somewhat unexpected. And oh, by the way, it’s time for an oil change. So, I have that to look forward to as well with this visit. I have a sneaking suspicion this will run me a number with a comma in it before I am done. But if that’s what it takes to get this right, fine — let’s go.
This is my first time dealing with a check engine light. I hope it’s nothing serious, but if it is, we have the warranty to take care of it. Really, I just wonder how long this is going to take.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
