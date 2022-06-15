Fuel prices have gotten so high it almost makes me afraid to take the RV to the gas station. I have come up with a plan just to make it a little less hard to take at the pump.
So far, I have used the RV three times this year. On the latest trip was I saw diesel prices over $5.50 per gallon. Fortunately, I had some fuel in the RV before I left, so I was able to make this last trip without having to put much in it. Out of curiosity, I stopped at the station on the way back from this latest trip.
A $100 bill got me all of 18 gallons, which is good for about 160 miles of driving distance — about 63 cents per mile. That kind of expense really limits just how far you can go on vacation.
After a few discussions with my wife Missy, we decided not to plan any out-of-state vacations with the RV. This year we’ll keep our destinations closer. That’s OK, because we’ll still be able to go to RV parks that we like. There are a few in the state that we enjoy, so it really doesn’t hurt our vacation plans much.
My goal is to gradually get the RV filled up. The RV holds 100 gallons of diesel. Currently, we are sitting at just under three-quarters of a tank. So if I put $100 in it again this week, then follow that up with another $100 the following paycheck, it won’t hurt quite as bad as doing it all at once.
Is it any different than filling it up on one stop? Not really. The money is still spent. Actually, it’s worse, because driving to the gas station multiple times will use up some of the fuel. But it somehow doesn’t hurt quite as bad doing it in portions. I know I’m playing head games with myself, but it just takes the sting out.
One place we will go to probably twice this year is Lake Okeechobee. The parks there are really enjoyable, and we do have two more fishing tournaments down at that lake yet this year. These events are at opposite ends of the lake. That will make it feel like it two separate vacations, since we aren’t repeating where we’re staying at.
The other park we like is Fisherman’s Cove in Tavares, which is near us on the Harris chain of lakes. This park is one of our favorites, and it even has a small executive par 3 golf course on site. Both golfing and fishing? Yes, please! There are also restaurants and bars accessible by boat, which just adds to the fun.
Between the boat and the RV, my fuel bill can get pretty high on vacation. But after all the medical issues Missy has had over the past year, I plan on making sure she gets her time in the RV this year. The trips may be shorter than normal, but they will still happen.
If and when the price of fuel starts to come down, we can look at longer travels. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening in the short term. Diesel folks will probably see that price per gallon up over $6 before long. But right now, there’s not much we can do about it.
I know this situation has put a pinch in some folks’ plans for RV vacations. For all of you who bought one during the pandemic, I sure hope you get out and use it — even if you have to make your travel plans a little closer to home.
The good news is there are a lot of places to explore around the state of Florida, depending on what you like to do for entertainment, and there are a ton of RV parks here. I would encourage you to look in-state for vacation options. I’ll bet you can find some places not to far away where you can have an amazing time.
I know that is our plan for this year. We’ll still get out, just not quite as far from home. Hopefully everyone will get to use their RVs and enjoy some time on the road, even if it’s not going long distances.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
