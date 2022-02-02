While standing in Fishin’ Franks old store years ago, we overheard a fellow talking about why he didn’t fish in Florida. He was intimidated by the variety of fish we catch around here and all the different tackle, baits and lures we use. He said he was much more comfortable knowing exactly what he was going to catch every time he went fishing.
After he left, many of us who heard his comments shook our heads. Variety is one of the most exciting parts of a Southwest Florida fishing trip. With few exceptions, most all of our fish will eat live or frozen shrimp enthusiastically. Granted, not all of these fish are on our favorites list — but each one adds to the variety and suspense that accompanies each strike.
On a recent kayak trip from Stump Pass, we encountered a variety of gamefish willing to attack our offerings. While none were trophy size and only one was a keeper, they all added to the fun because anything beats a zero.
We paddled across Ski Alley and circled the north end of Petersen Island. The channel on the east side isn’t as busy as Ski Alley and it’s a calmer place for kayak fishing. The shallow stuff here meanders from side to side, and boaters unfamiliar with this area often find themselves aground in the 4 inches of water we had under our kayaks. In the deeper water is along the east side of Peterson Island, mangrove snapper, sheepshead and snook are common.
The channel to the north of Whidden Key leads east towards the ICW. Deeper water along the south side, along Whidden Key, usually produces snook — and today was no exception. We were there on a rising tide anticipating redfish on the nearby shallow flat, but chilly water nixed this plan. Instead, we paddled on out towards the Intracoastal Waterway and found good action along the deeper flats nearer the ICW.
Ladyfish were thick and big. Trout and a few bluefish also joined in. When strikes are coming every cast, we quickly pack our spinning gear and reach for our flyrods. A big ladyfish on an 8-weight flyrod pulls and jumps like a miniature tarpon. What a fun way to spend some time on an otherwise slow day. On these deeper flats, Kim found a bluefish that she handled confidently with her 8-weight.
We continued south down the east side of Whidden Key, through water barely deep enough to float our kayaks (and much too shallow for redfish). A southwest wind made this shallow transit easier than going east into deeper water. As we rounded the corner at Stump Pass, the wind and incoming tide required an aerobic sprint west to get back to the east side of Peterson Island. From there, it was an easy drift back north, riding with the incoming tide.
At one point, Les found a small shallow beach tucked in the mangroves where he got out to stretch. Then Kim heard him exclaim, “Oh no; there’s a body back here!” Kim also saw what looked like a skull from a distance. We both thought that we might be there a long time dealing with the sheriff’s office.
Then Les identified the jaw of a dolphin among the pile of bones. We were happy the bones weren’t human but also sad to find a dolphin skeleton. Dolphins have huge skulls; it’s no wonder they’re so smart.
Our GPS tracking confirmed our trip covered more than 7 miles in seven hours, including our many drifts before paddling back upwind for another pass over productive spots. The variety of fish Kimball caught included snook, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, a hardhead cat, ladyfish and jacks.
Les caught only three different species: Ladyfish, jacks and the cutest lizardfish ever (a 4-incher on a fly). Kim used soft plastics, flies and live shrimp, while Les stubbornly used only jigs and flies. It’s hard to compete with a great lady angler, but it’s good we’re both on the same team.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
