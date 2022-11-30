Santa's sleigh

Santa Claus, his elves and some of his reindeer piloted this boat in the 2010 Venice Christmas Boat Parade.

 Venice Gondolier file photo

Mark your calendar for Saturday.

The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade will depart at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 from just south of the Albee Road Bridge, arriving at the KMI bridge sometime before 7 p.m.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments