The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade will depart at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 from just south of the Albee Road Bridge, arriving at the KMI bridge sometime before 7 p.m.
The Venice Christmas Boat Parade has been an annual event from its inception in 1989 by Jim Hausman until 2020, when COVID-19 caused a change in plans.
“We still had a parade,” current boat parade president Joe Zgrzepski said Monday. “But the bridges weren’t up.”
There was even a sizable audience along the route, he added as he spoke about the pandemic-canceled parade.
That first parade in 1989, however, had no such problems. Instead, it had 41 decorated boats. That has been the case every year since save 2020.
The other tradition seems to be that entries swell the Wednesday before the event at the skipper’s meeting. On Monday, Zgrzepski said there were a few more than 20 boats entered but he was not worried as many previous chairmen would have been.
“The regulars will bring their forms to the skipper’s meeting on Wednesday,” he said.
Meanwhile, planning began in July and all the permits are in place from the city, Sarasota County and other entities. In addition to the decorated boats, there will be boats from Venice Police, Venice Fire Department, Sarasota County, state law enforcement and Seatow.
Money raised by the annual boat parade benefits Venice High School, Venice Boy Scouts, Venice Youth Boating, Operation Eco Vets, All Faiths Food Bank and others. Donations are welcome.
