The following is a letter received from the City of Venice on April 25, 2019:
Dear Sir or Madam:
Subject: Newspaper Article titled “Our problems have solutions”
Author: Capt. Van Hubbard
Dated April 13, 2019
The purpose of this letter is to emphatically challenge and dispute the subject article, its content and accusations directed to the City of Venice. All statements related to our City in the article are false, misleading, deceptive, malicious, inflammatory and irresponsible. The following is a summary of false statements made by Captain Hubbard and our response including facts.
Statement:
I am shocked that our local governments get by with continuing to dump untreated or partially treated waste into our waters. Sarasota and Venice have an appalling record of adding to our water problems. They need to be forced to cease and desist yesterday. This is criminal and must stop now!
Response/Facts:
We do not dump untreated or partially treated waste into our waters. The City of Venice is authorized by the State of Florida to discharge highly treated effluent from our advanced wastewater treatment facility into Curry Creek. Furthermore, we have not discharged any highly treated effluent into Curry Creek since September 2017. This authorized discharge was due to heavy rainfall events related to Hurricane Irma. We do not have an appalling record. On the contrary, the City of Venice is in full compliance with local, state and federal requirements and standards. We do report all spills of both highly treated and untreated domestic wastewater to FDEP. In fact, representatives of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection have been complementary of the City’s efforts and transparent reporting practices.
Statement:
Venice has been a habitual offender also, dumping whenever we have a big rain event. Their Gulf beaches are closed frequently because of sewage spills. I believe much of our red tide and fish population reduction is a direct result of these spills. Our algae problems are fed by these nutrients too.
Response/Facts:
The City is not a habitual offender; we do not dump whenever we have a big rain event. We have not closed any of our beaches due to sewer spills. The Sarasota County, on a weekly basis, tests all public beaches, and if a test reveals bacteria levels are elevated the City conducts a beach survey which includes looking into any sewer spills in the City.
Furthermore, the following is a list of facts and supporting data regarding the operation of our sewer collection system, our award winning advanced wastewater treatment facility and infrastructure reinvestment program that supports the City efforts to proactively protect public health and our environment.
• Since Hurricane Irma in September of 2017, the City’s wastewater plant has received and treated an average of 3.4 million gallons per day or a total of 1.94 billion gallons. During the same period, a total of 12,270 gallons of untreated domestic wastewater and 244,100 gallons of highly treated effluent (or reclaimed water) were spilled. The table below displays spills categorized by type and cause.
• The City, by far, is the leader in our region when it comes to remaining septic tanks, less than 0.5% of our customers still use this alternative for onsite wastewater treatment and disposal.
• The City is committed to continued investment in the utility system through a very robust and proactive Capital Improvement Program. Since FY-2011 the City has reinvested more than $16M in its sewer infrastructure including replacement of sewer lines, force mains, lift station pumps, addition of standby generators for many lift stations, lining of sewers and manholes, treatment plant expansion and replacement of various wastewater treatment plant parts to ensure reliability, comply with regulatory requirements, and to deliver vital services that protect public health and support the vitality of our community, natural environment, and economy of the City.
We trust that this letter will detail and explain the facts and reasons around our strong opposition to the newspaper article. What is the purpose of this letter? The City staff wishes to clarify for the public and the news media factual performance data about the City’s award winning Utilities Department. Further, the Utilities Department welcomes members of the public and Venice Gondolier Sun staff to tour the city’s facility and get a first-hand exposure to the professionally operated public utility.
Please do not hesitate to call if you have further questions.
Sincerely,
Edward Lavallee, ICMA-CM, MPA, City Manager, City of Venice
Javier A. Vargas, MPA, Utilities Director, City of Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.