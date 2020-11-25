I’ve probably been boring you all with all of these columns about the different types of firearms and cartridges and all that blah blah blah. Well, the good news is that general guns season for deer and turkey started Nov. 21 in our area. That is DMU-A3.
For those of you that don’t know Florida is split up into four zones — A through D — for hunting. We are in Zone A. Those zones are split further into sub-zones. Zone A has three DMUs (deer management units). Zone B is small and isn’t split. Zone C has six DMUs and Zone D has two. Yes that can be confusing.
I’m originally from Pennsylvania, which isn’t as liberal (literally, not politically) as Florida when it comes to hunting. We weren’t allowed to bait animals, and we could harvest just one deer a year (unless you were lucky enough to draw a lottery doe tag). We couldn’t use semi-automatic rifles. Heck, we couldn’t even hunt on Sundays. Our seasons were also very separate. Buck season was its own season, as were doe and turkey. Some of the small game seasons and turkey blended together, though.
The first day of deer season in Pennsylvania was a spectacle when I was growing up. The town came alive at 4 a.m. that morning. All of the small restaurants would open early to serve hunters breakfast. We even got that first day off from school. And when the sun rose, our small rural county sounded like a war zone. It was normal to see multiple cars driving down the main avenue that evening with deer tied to the fender, hood or trunk. The busiest people in the county for the next month were the deer processors.
Down here, everything is thrown together. For the first three days of the general gun season, you can shoot bucks (antlered) and does (antlerless). Turkeys too, but we’re focusing on deer. A hunter is allowed two deer a day. You can shoot two bucks or a buck and a doe for the first three days. You cannot shoot two does. And any deer with antlers under 5 inches is considered a doe.
There’s a possession limit of four deer. That means you can harvest two deer the first day and two the second day. Then you’re done until you eat one, after which you may harvest another. While Pennsylvania’s laws were vastly easier to understand and obey, I think I prefer Florida’s. I really like eating venison.
I got into the woods at 4:30 a.m. Now you would think that after eight years in the Marine Corps, nine years of being a charter captain, and a lifelong avid hunter and fisherman, early mornings would be easy. But I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a morning person. I don’t have an overabundance of patience, either. I know that and put the work into my hunting to use that to my advantage.
According to the camera, I’ve had several nice bucks coming to the feeder in the morning and several does in the evening. They were coming in about 5:30 a.m. at the earliest, and I would have to be there at 4:30 to keep them from spooking. That’s too darn early, but I did it. Your editor recently posted on Facebook that there are 80 different species of mosquito in Florida. I can confirm that from experience that morning.
I was sitting away from the feeder on an intercept point, considering the direction of the wind. I was also hunting private land, and the place I was sitting would require an instant kill. I couldn’t afford, due to the proximity of other properties, to have a deer run off. It had to be clean and quick. That’s what every hunter strives for, but animals can sometimes run for hundreds of yards before they succumb to their wounds.
I had what would have been a beautiful eight-point come in with two does. I say would have because he was missing his left antler. He probably broke it off fighting with another buck for the favors of a female. I raised my rifle as he slowly walked into range.
I didn’t want to take him; I wanted one of the full-racked bucks I’d seen on the camera to come in. I could hear other deer coming behind these three but couldn’t see them. One of the does looked right at me and stamped her foot, alerting the other deer something was out of place. That’s when I knew I had to shoot right then or I was going to lose my chance.
I live by two mantras when buck hunting. The first is never pass on a deer the first day of season that you would shoot on the last day. The second is no matter how much you boil them, you can’t eat the horns. I’m not hunting for a trophy to put on my wall — I’m hunting to fill my freezer. I’d love to shoot a trophy deer, but I’m not going to pass on a lesser deer to do it.
That deer did what I hoped. It was an instant kill, and he fell where he stood, the woods exploded with deer like a stampede. I just sat there and hoped that they would make their way back through. After what seemed like an hour (OK, it was 5 minutes; we already discussed my patience level), I decided to collect my deer and get to work. As I got up out of my overgrowth blind, I saw a four-point looking right at me. I raised my rifle, but he walked behind a tree and blocked any possible shot.
However, an ear twitch in bushes next to him gave away the doe. That was a bad move. I have protanopia, better known as red-green colorblindness. It makes seeing deer that are standing still next to impossible for me. I need movement and I got it — advantage Cayle. But now the wind was to my back — advantage deer. She raised her nose high, sniffing the wind. Again, I had to shoot immediately. I was seconds away from that deer being in the next county.
She didn’t make it. Well, actually, he didn’t make it. It was a male deer, but his antlers were only about an inch long. By Florida standards, that made him a doe. Doe, a deer, a young male deer. Whatever.
Point is, all of my planning and work paid off. That’s a pretty darn good feeling. I was out of the woods by 7:30 a.m. I could even make it to Wendy’s for a breakfast Baconator. What a bonus! But instead I sat down and just took the moment in.
I hunted with my father and my younger brother growing up. We went hunting and fishing every chance we got. But I sat here alone. My brother has been in Pennsylvania since Hurricane Charley. My father is too shaky from his medication to hunt. Of course I wished they were there, but my brother got his deer during archery season in Pa., and Dad will get his fill of hot venison breakfast sausage (if the meat grinder I ordered ever gets here).
Hunting can be like a religion. You have to work for it, you have to sacrifice for it and you have to earn it. And that reminds me of something a friend told me just the other day: It’s better to sit in a tree stand and think about God than to sit in church and think about hunting.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
