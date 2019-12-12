Recently I was given a backstrap from a deer that had just been harvested. I was very happy to get my hands on that thing.
The backstrap is the meat that runs along the back side of the spinal column of a four-legged animal such as deer or lamb. The tenderloin (from the same area, but on the body-cavity side) on even a large deer isn’t going to be as large as the backstrap, so it’s the preferred loin for most hunters — and chefs.
This deer was harvested in South Georgia and the backstrap was pretty good-sized. It could have easily fed four, but there were only two of us so I had some leftovers to look forward to.
I thought about just frying it and making mashed potatoes. But the chef in me thought that was too easy, so I went looking in my fridge and freezer and the wheels began to turn.
I found some blueberries in the freezer that I had frozen while they were fresh. Try them, they are nature’s candy. Frozen grapes are pretty good too. I also had some black truffle paste and veal demi-glace, so I had my sauce figured out.
Next I grabbed some bacon and squash. I sliced the bacon thin (much easier to do when it’s frozen), sliced the squash a little thicker and gently sautéed them together, with some thyme added at the end of cooking.
After removing all the sinew or silver skin from the backstrap, I turned back to my Florida roots and dusted them with Everglades seasoning. Then I got my iron skillet piping hot. I mixed the truffle paste into the demi-glace and warmed them up in the pan. I added the blueberries about 1 minute before service so they wouldn’t be broken down by the heat from the sauce.
I seared the meat for about 3 minutes on both sides and got a nice medium rare temperature. I find that if venison is cooked past medium rare, it will be tough and not fit to eat. Just my opinion.
I found a nice bottle of Cabernet from Lodi, California, and it paired well with dinner. The blueberries made a particularly nice touch and complemented the wine’s bouquet.
The only complaint I got was I didn’t have a dessert. I guess I’ll have to come up with something sweet for next time.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
