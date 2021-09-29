Provided by the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center
Imagine living in one of the most unique and biodiverse environments in the world and a pandemic cancels your field trip. There’s no sugar coating it: 2020 sucked for kids. Zoom calls, face masks, and isolation were par for the course.
Here in Charlotte County, we’ve all adjusted and adapted, just like the creatures in the world around us. When Covid-19 threatened to cancel field trips for Charlotte County second- and fourth-grade students, the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center stepped in.
Since 1987, it has been the mission of the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center to raise public awareness of the value of our natural and cultural resources by providing environmental education through recreation, research, and management of conservation lands.
With buses canceling extracurriculars and schools tightening up on outside visitors, CHEC decided to deliver. CHEC staff and volunteers hand-packed crates of labs, experiments, equipment, and hands-on activities. They filled gallon jugs with water from the Peace River and brought those too.
Students were challenged with a curriculum that focused on our local water resources and engaged their senses with a mixture of activities. Whether they were creating local topographical representations of their homes or making it rain with the spray bottles to demonstrate watersheds, learning was happening. (Apologies to any teachers who were sprayed by students.) Jars of pollution allowed students to use tweezers, cotton swabs and detergents to see which contaminants were treatable and which were not.
At the end of the day-long session, students were left with a unique experience, wholly different from the typical school day. It felt an awful lot like a field trip. It felt a little bit like getting back to normal.
CHEC is a non-profit located in Charlotte County and supported by Southwest Florida Water Management, Mosaic, and the Charlotte County Marine Advisory Committee. It is also supported by people like you.
Thank you to all of our volunteers who work miracles every day and our donors who see value in free environmental education. Whatever school looks like this year, we’re ready.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.