Venice Fishing Pier

WaterLine photo by Kimball Beery

The Venice Fishing Pier extends several casts out into the Gulf of Mexico.

 WaterLine photo by Kimball Beery

Even the most avid kayak anglers need a break every now and then. The Venice Fishing Pier is an interesting alternative that lets fishermen fish the nearshore Gulf even when conditions aren’t right for launching a kayak onto those waters.

This is the longest Gulf pier in this area, extending 700 feet out from Caspersen Beach at Sharky’s restaurant. There is no charge to use this pier, and no fishing license is required (the city of Venice pays for that). There’s a bait shack with live shrimp, snacks and beverages right on the pier.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

