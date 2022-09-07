Even the most avid kayak anglers need a break every now and then. The Venice Fishing Pier is an interesting alternative that lets fishermen fish the nearshore Gulf even when conditions aren’t right for launching a kayak onto those waters.
This is the longest Gulf pier in this area, extending 700 feet out from Caspersen Beach at Sharky’s restaurant. There is no charge to use this pier, and no fishing license is required (the city of Venice pays for that). There’s a bait shack with live shrimp, snacks and beverages right on the pier.
Sharky’s, at the land end of the pier, has cold beverages and an interesting selection of lighter fare. Even if you’re not fishing, a walk on the pier can show you what others are catching, or not. Note that it can be hazardous to walk on the pier. You’ll need to watch for fishermen carelessly swinging rods with lines and hooks behind them which can injure innocent bystanders.
The water at the end of the pier is around 18 feet deep, depending on the tide. The nearshore Gulf in this area is only about 20 to 30 feet deep as far as you can see. With the exception of some artificial reefs and this pier, it’s mostly a flat and barren sand bottom. A primary advantage of fishing from the pier is your proximity to the structure it creates. But some folks still come to the pier and cast as far as they can from it, out onto that barren sand.
This pier and the groynes along Caspersen Beach are the best fish-attracting structures along the shore. When baitfish travel through (with predators not far behind), they only pause around structure. Gamefish also hang around these pilings and groynes because — well, that’s where the food is.
Other more subtle structures along the beach include the sandbars that parallel the shore. As we’ve said before, a lot of the fish we catch are between the beach and that first sand bar, often only 10 to 20 feet from dry sand. Beyond that first bar, there’s another about 50 feet further out and occasionally a third bar beyond that.
Pompano and other prize beach fish are found in those areas between the bars. On a low tide, the first trough becomes too shallow and pushes fish into the troughs farther from shore. The pier lets you fish spots past the second bar without a heavy surf rod or the need for long casts. Just walk out on the pier past that second bar and fish from there. You’ll catch fewer weeds and more fish.
Elevation is another advantage of the pier. It helps anglers see schools of bait and gamefish over the sand bottom. But this height advantage comes with an inherent problem: Lifting fish up to the pier deck. Smaller fish like pompano, whiting and juvenile permit are easily raised to the deck. Heavier fish like redfish, snook, black drum, sheepshead, sharks and rays may require a pier net. If you don’t have one, you may need to take a long walk down to the beach. Fortunately, when a fisherman hooks a trophy, there’s usually an angler nearby with a pier net who can assist.
Once the sun gets off the water, both baitfish and gamefish move closer to shore. Most of the time there’s a breeze on the pier, which helps with bugs if you decide to fish the late shift. Some anglers visit this pier for a late-night cast or two. Others take it more seriously and bring along enough gear to fish all night.
The pier lights draw baitfish to snook waiting in the shadows. We favor bouncing a barbless jig along the shadow line hoping for a strike. The barbless hook helps fish release themselves if we can’t crank them up.
Shark fishing used to be popular on the pier, but not any more. In November 2019, the city of Venice (which owns the pier) effectively banned shark fishing by banning the type of gear used to catch large sharks. Yes, you might still hook smaller ones with lighter gear, but that’s just fishing. You have very little control of what eats your bait when you put it in the water.
Give the Venice Fishing Pier a try. It’s free, it’s easy, and you can take a break for a cold beverage, some shade or even have dinner right there — particularly in the off-season, when you can probably get a table without waiting.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
