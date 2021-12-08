Almost every freshwater angler starts with worms. There’s a very good reason for that: Just park one on the bottom or suspend it under a cork and it won’t be long before something eats it. It’s a rare fish that refuses a worm. Even “vegetarians” like tilapia and carp will eat worms.
There are several types of worms available to anglers. You can dig garden worms (if you’re lucky enough to have soil instead of sand in your yard) or go to the bait store for red wigglers or nightcrawlers. But you don’t need actual worms — something that looks like a worm will still do the job.
Bass anglers in particular have taken worm fishing to a new level with plastic worms. Old-timers might remember that before plastics we had black pork rind worms that came in a jar. (Editor’s note: Looks like those might still be in production. See https://bit.ly/3EsrxCa.)
Today’s plastic worms come in a variety of colors and sizes. The basic 7-inch worm is the standard, and black is the color that started it all. Black is still a very good color to start with. If it isn’t working, there are about a million other colors, sizes and shapes to try. We break it down into red, green, black and brown. Variations with glitter and scent contribute to the selection, but we start with those basic colors.
While real worms come in a basic tubular shape, plastic worms come in several styles. Each has its own dedicated following. Swimming worms have a flat, bent back tail that adds a lot of action to a steady retrieve. Ribbon-tail worms have been popular for years, but we feel they encourage too many small fish to bite the tail. Trick worms are our favorite but require a little experimentation to see what action is needed to provoke a strike.
We find most strikes come on the initial fall to the bottom (also called “hitting on the drop”). Sometimes a little tiny jerk after it hits bottom will get a bite, but then the rest of the retrieve is rarely productive.
Your worm’s sink rate can be modified by putting a bullet weight on the front end. Sometimes, no weight at all is best — for example, when fishing a worm across floating vegetation or between openings in the cover. We generally use a light weight. Lately we have found the 1/32-ounce weights to be our favorite. These let the worm fall slowly through the strike zone.
There are too many worm hooks to mention all of them, but a few are too popular to ignore. The one thing they all must have in common is the ability to be rigged weedless. Whether dragging a worm across floating vegetation or through sunken tree limbs and bottom debris, it must be weedless. Tru-Turn has enjoyed a big share of the market for years, but a basic long-shank worm hook is still our favorite.
We also rig with wide-gap hooks when we want to switch quickly between worms, frogs, lizards and other creature lures. All must be rigged so the bait lies straight and doesn’t spiral on the retrieve. Another very important point is to make sure the bend of any hook passes straight through the worm and not at an angle. This allows the hook to slide down the bend and deploy the point of the hook during the strike. Fail at this and you won’t be hooking many fish, no matter how many strikes you get.
A relatively recent innovation to worm fishing is the wacky worm. We were impressed with how nicely they adapt to a kayak angler’s needs. These fat, short worms should be rigged on a weedless hook placed exactly in the middle of the worm’s length. Weedless hooks that come with whiskers keep the hook point out of trouble in tight spots.
You can buy special rubber bands, designed to hold the worm and hook together without actually hooking the worm. This presentation gives a bigger gap to the hook, but really isn’t necessary. Just hook the worm through the middle half way down and cast away.
This is strictly a “first drop” presentation lure. Just cast it into the target spot and let it sink naturally. Both ends will wiggle as the hook pulls the worm slowly to the bottom. Freeline the lure until it hits bottom and the line stops running out.
About then, the line should start moving again and track to the side if a bass has picked it up and headed away to finish the meal. If it doesn’t get picked up on the fall, give the worm the tiniest of twitches on the bottom and wait a few moments. If nothing happens, reel it in and target another spot.
Wacky worms work for kayak anglers to help pick apart a shoreline. They stay in the strike zone for a longer time than most other baits and the lifelike but subtle action will entice even reluctant bass to try a taste. They’re worth trying on your next trip.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
