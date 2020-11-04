Ah, the good old days … sending the new kids out on a “snipe hunt” with a stick, a pillowcase and a stern warning about how vicious that particular (imaginary) species can be. It’s no wonder when we recently asked our two new staff members to check on and report back about the condition of the snipe in CCU that they hesitated, not quite sure if we were pulling their legs or not.
It wasn’t until a few years ago, when Peace River Wildlife Center admitted a snipe, that I realized the creature actually does exist. Rather than being a beast of unimaginable ferocity though, it is a tiny, adorable bird.
We have a Wilson’s snipe in our care now that had gotten entangled in barbed wire and injured its wing. So, while we weren’t teasing the “new kids” about this snipe hunt, we aren’t above a little hazing eventually.
The Wilson’s snipe is a medium-sized sandpiper with a long straight bill and cryptic black and brown plumage that makes good camouflage in vegetation. Although abundant and widespread, this species is not often seen due to its propensity for hiding, flushing from brush at a top speed of 65 mph in a zig-zag pattern, and migrating at night.
Seen in Southwest Florida during migration, they breed in Canada, Alaska, and the extreme northern parts of the contiguous U.S. Their preferred habitat is sedge bogs and fens. (Wasn’t Sedge Bog and the Fens a bluegrass band in the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” If not, it should have been — and you must watch that movie if you haven’t seen it.) These swampy areas provide perfect patchy vegetation in which the snipe can hide and few tall trees in which predators can lurk.
A diet of larval, and occasionally adult, insects is accessed by a long, narrow bill. The bill can be immersed completely into the soil or water up to the bird’s eyes, and has sensory pits near the tip used to locate prey. The flexibility of the beak allows it to open at the tip while being closed at the base. In this manner, the bird can grab and swallow its food without withdrawing the beak. They will sometimes stamp their feet or bounce up and down to startle prey into movement to facilitate its location.
Our patient was found entangled in barbed wire. His right cheek was torn open and his left wing was injured at the patagium (a flap of skin on a bird’s wing between the wrist and shoulder). This delicate area is necessary for long-distance flight and aerial maneuvering. Unfortunately, the patagium seldom heals well after a bad injury.
The good news is that he is eating well, resting comfortably, and has a fair amount of time before the rest of his kind have finished their migration. He has started to flush and fly short distances. We hope to get him back out to the wild, but time will tell if that’s going to be possible.
Meanwhile, PRWC is excited to introduce two new members to our rehabilitation staff. Marcia and Kevin joined us when long-time rehabbers Cara and Amy moved on to greener pastures. Or whiter pastures in the case of Amy, who moved to North Dakota. Yikes!
Marcia is new to wildlife rehab but has hit the ground running. Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Maryland, she grew up visiting zoos and aquariums and knew early on that she wanted to work with animals. Marcia has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Salisbury University and a bachelor’s degree in environmental/marine science from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
She got her first exotic animal handling experience by volunteering with bird and reptile shows while working as a seasonal park ranger in Maryland. After that, she moved to Orlando and worked part time as an educator at Sea World while volunteering at several different zoological facilities to gain more hands-on animal care experience. She next moved to Mississippi to work as a bird trainer at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies. Moving back to Orlando, she did an internship on the aquarium team at the Brevard Zoo.
PRWC was lucky enough to lure her from the bright lights of the big city of Orlando to our quiet little corner of paradise, where she is excited to start learning about all the unique species we see, including snipe and skunk apes. (Shhh!)
Although Kevin is a proud new PRWC employee, he is not new to the organization. He has been a networking partner, occasional raptor re-nest volunteer, and a huge fan for his entire 23-year career in wildlife rehabilitation. Having grown up in Venice, his first exposure to wildlife rehabilitation was a group called Amber Lake Wildlife Refuge of Englewood, which was a big influence on his life.
Kevin’s first job in the field was at the former Pelican Man’s Bird Sanctuary of Sarasota. He worked in their hospital for more than 5 years, leaving as the final hospital manager and head of rehabilitation upon the death of founder Dale “Pelican Man” Shields. He then co-founded the Wildlife Center of Venice, acted as executive director, and was the state and federal fish and wildlife rehabilitation permit holder.
Both of our fledgling staff members bring new energy to our organization and we look forward to teaching and learning from them.
Don’t forget to visit PRWC’s exhibit location at Ponce de Leon Park, which is now open for tours Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. No reservations are required, but masks are. And watch our social media feeds (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) and our website for ongoing updates about hours, days, and new resident educational animals.
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. Injured, abandoned or orphaned native wild animals are accepted at the center’s care facility (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Their home for permanent resident animals at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
