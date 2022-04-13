For those who are addicted to the rush of battling silver kings, even a short Southwest Florida winter is a long, dark time. When the mercury drops, most of our big tarpon disappear either up the rivers, where they’re all but impossible to target, or head to warmer climates.
Sure, there are plenty of fish you can catch in the cooler months. Some of them bite even better. But that doesn’t matter a hill of beans, because there’s nothing that can really take the place of a tarpon. No other inshore fish hurls itself skyward like that, and fishing for them is one of those things that can become addictive.
I mean that in an almost literal sense. The feeling of waiting for those fish to get here and start chewing is such a wonderful and horrible anticipation — sort of like going back to sixth grade and knowing your first kiss is going to happen very soon.
With my first tarpon, I don’t really remember the conversations we had on the boat, What I remember is the nervousness, and the excitement, and the fear, and literally trembling when we got the fish to the boat.
Of course, we were fishing at night, and it was something like 3 a.m. when it finally happened. I called a friend in Arizona to share in my moment, not even thinking I’d be waking him up. Hey, I had to tell someone — that moment was years in the making.
If you count leader touches, I’d actually caught several tarpon before that. But I don’t call a fish caught until I’ve grabbed hold of it, unhooked it, and resuscitated it to know it’s leaving healthy. Leader touches are not caught fish, especially when you’re talking tarpon, because they’re so prone to fighting themselves to exhaustion. What good is releasing a fish if it sinks to the bottom and dies? I’d much rather take a few minutes to be sure it lives.
Maybe you’re where I was before I caught that first tarpon — maybe you’re still trying to catch one. It took years for me. I was fortunate to have Capts. Robert Moore and Danny Latham take me out dozens of times. These guys are professionals, and they were having no trouble catching fish for clients.
But the moment I got on the boat, it was like a black cloud went out there with me. We’d have fish all around us, slurping baitfish or free-jumping, and wouldn’t be able to hook a single one. I thought my bad luck was permanent. But it wasn’t — and yours isn’t either. Stick with it and keep trying.
Some folks just get lucky. My charter guide buddies had great fun telling me stories of 12-year-old girls who had never even picked up a rod catching tarpon on their boats. It happens that way sometimes. Just because it doesn’t happen that way all the time is no reason to give up. Try and try and try. Ultimately, Fishin’ Frank was my good luck charm. Turned out he just needed to be on the boat.
Once you do land that first fish, you may find you’ve become addicted to the experience. Be careful — addictions ain’t cheap. You’ll probably find you need a couple more high-dollar rod and reel combos, and you may begin contemplating the purchase of a boat.
Some folks even miss work more often in the springtime. And if you are at work, you may find yourself wishing you weren’t. That happens to me all the time, and it’s doubly tough because I work in a tackle shop and people keep coming in to talk about tarpon fishing.
On the positive side, catching tarpon is a great way to stay in shape. You’ll find muscles you never knew you had. Time at the gym is good for you, but silver kings are the ultimate personal trainers. The rush of catching one is so all-encompassing that you may not notice how beat up you are at first. Trust me — you’ll notice later.
Even if you don’t get completely hooked, you’ll probably still find yourself reliving that moment when you saw your first tarpon launch itself skyward. Everything about it — the sun reflecting off the scales, the huge mouth open wide, the sound of the gill plates rattling, the enormous crash when it hits the water — is just unbelievably cool.
True addiction aside, it’s something you’ll probably want to experience again. I know lots of guys who don’t want to actually catch another tarpon, yet they make a point to simply jump one once or twice a year. Tarpon are truly that awesome.
And now the wait is over — almost. Tarpon have been in the Harbor for weeks (mostly outside the bars, but also around the bridges and in the 20-foot holes). A handful have been caught, although mostly it’s been fish seen but not hooked.
Last week, we saw a big wad of migratory tarpon show up in Boca Grande Pass. If this follows the usual pattern, the fish in the Harbor will be joining them shortly and they’ll start acting more like we expect tarpon to: Still frustrating anglers, but at least taking baits on a regular basis.
I think it’s just about time for the 2022 tarpon season to really get going, and it’s about time. The wait has been killing me, and I know I’m not the only one. I’m ready to feed my addiction again — how about you?
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
