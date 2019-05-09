Let’s conduct a little thought experiment. I’m making you the fish management czar. Too few redfish? All the trout are small? Gotta find more red snapper to divvy up between the recreational and commercial sectors? Charter guides complaining their customers want to take more fish home? OK — fix it. What will you do, and how will you do it?
It’s easy to complain about the decisions others make. There’s nothing to it — until it’s up to you. Then you have to start considering all the varied wants and needs throughout our industries. Don’t forget our visiting fishermen and their impact on our economy. Factor in all the variables, and then balancing everything so everyone is happy. Good luck. Don’t expect to sleep well, if at all.
So, everything about fishery management depends upon your expertise and beliefs. How do you gather factual scientific information to base your decisions on? Why should you believe one “expert” over another? How do you divide the pie? Remember, everybody wants the biggest slice!
Fishery management seems so simple until we begin to consider how many challenges we confront. Just think about trying to get an accurate estimate of fish populations. Shallow water fish we can visually see with some accuracy, if you have water clarity and knowledge of when and where they gather.
As the water gets deeper, the task become harder. For deepwater and migratory species, it’s impossible for us to know. So, we try to figure out how to get good data from guesses. What could go wrong with that?
Once you have an idea how many there are, now figure out how many are caught. We are presently attempting to come up with more accurate methods to do this. It’s never going to be 100 percent, but a reasonably good estimate can guide us to smarter decisions. Don’t forget to factor in the taxman’s bycatch (sharks, dolphins and Goliath grouper all eat their share).
How about an accurate mortality rate for released fish? You can’t just use a fudge factor because it varies with species, handling conditions, and depth.
Next: How many fish can we take without diminishing their overall numbers? We all want more fish, so we need to grow the population at the same time. Once you figure that out, how do we divide them? What is fair distribution?
How about methods? Some are a lot more destructive simply by their nature. Trawling is very efficient but creates literal tons of bycatch. We trawl for shrimp and many finfish. It does a great job of harvesting the target species, but it’s devastating to juvenile fish and all marine life. Trawling can destroy natural hard bottoms.
Should we raise more fish in captivity? Wild-caught is much tastier than farmed. Red snapper and king mackerel were decimated by shrimp trawls back in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Tiny juvenile red snapper were killed by the millions of pounds — billions of baby fish! We have a red snapper boom now because fuel prices and imports reduced shrimp fleets. Fish stocks grew when we killed fewer of the little ones.
At some point we get into politics. This is fighting over the fish, rather than for fish! Commercial fisherman once had the powerful voices, but recreational groups have learned how to play and are strong now. Unfortunately, since both sides are well-organized and well-funded now, they are fighting over their “fair share” of stocks. The big-money fish, like red snapper, are at risk as recs and commercial sectors each battle for more fish.
We need to have fish for the non-fishing public to buy in restaurants and markets. Commercial catches are tracked pretty well, but could certainly improve on their individual fishing quota allocation system. The IFQ system divides the total allowed harvest into slices, then allocates each slice to an individual.
The folks who won this lottery and held on are now laughing all the way to their banks! It’s over $3 per pound for red snapper IFQ, which a fisherman must have to legally land a red snapper for sale. The shareholder gets his money; the fisherman and fish house can quibble over what little is left.
Try figuring out how to fix IFQ allocations without hurting anyone’s wallet! We are talking big bucks. In fact you can’t enter the grouper or red snapper fishery without a small fortune — a million dollars at least. Boat, gear and IFQ are all massive costs. So, we have a graying of the fleet, with very few younger fishermen coming up.
We also have a third sector in the fray now: For-hire, the charter and guide boats. They want fish for non-boat owners. A for-hire federally permitted boat has about $25,000 invested in just permits plus a lot of paperwork to be legal. This is mandatory for charter boats catching grouper, snapper, amberjack, cobia, mackerel and other federally regulated species out past 9 miles. Tack on the cost of the boat and gear, and now those $1,000 offshore trips make sense.
Rec groups are fighting for larger share of red snapper for the boaters who can afford this sport. Most anglers are fishing for everything but red snapper, simply because we can’t safely chase them with smaller boats. Our local red snapper fishing starts about 40 miles out! Check out the offshore center consoles with triple or quadruple 400-horsepower engines for deep Gulf fishing. Imagine their gas bills at 100-plus gallons per hour for several hours at $5 per gallon for marina fuel. Big money has a loud voice.
Are you beginning to grasp how difficult it is to manage any single aspect of fishery management, much less balance the needs and rights of all the varied user groups? If we don’t protect fish first, we all are losers. If we don’t improve our waters, all the management efforts are wasted energy. And no matter what you do, somebody is mad at you — actually, probably everybody is mad at you.
Now, who wants these fishery management jobs? Yeah, me neither — but we can’t just ignore the need to manage as intelligently as possible if we want to improve our stocks.
These are just some of the challenges fishery management faces. The best time to think about is while you’re fishing, and right now the Spanish mackerel bite is red hot and close to shore. This is a healthy stock and could bear a lot more pressure. If you want more fish, enjoy this abundance instead of complaining about redfish, snook and trout.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
