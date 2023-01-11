PUNTA GORDA — They may not have feelings, but a bunch of sad-looking boats sit crouched in a Punta Gorda cow pasture.
Several acres of ruined or damaged boats — all victims of September’s Hurricane Ian — are being auctioned this month off Burnt Store Road.
Thousands of watercraft — from kayaks to yachts — were sunk, destroyed or damaged in the cyclone, clocked in some places at more than 155 miles per hour.
Skiffs to ocean-rigged cruisers rest in a sort of intensive-care ward just northeast of Burnt Store Marina. There are other such places throughout Southwest Florida and beyond.
Minor scuffs to salvages for parts are held for auction.
Near Ian’s frontal attack in Cayo Costa was Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda, for example, where smaller pleasure boats were stacked on outdoor rafters. Winds that tossed 50-ton boats like rubber ducks tumbled the little guys, cracked hulls and shredded sails in two marina basins.
Complete docks floated off as well. Marinas and private docks throughout the region suffered equally.
Ron Milardo had seen many marine disasters over the years as founder of Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage. His recovery firm in Connecticut has auctioned some 30,000 damaged boats since 1996. But he’d seen few like Ian, he said.
“It was a horrible storm, for everybody.”
Cooper Capital is auctioning acres of neatly arrayed boats as fixer-uppers or for parts for insurers in Punta Gorda.
Bidding has started; some deals are finalized but most are pending.
Buyers may check Cooper Capital’s online platform (cooperss.com; clicks on Asset List at the top of the page) or visit the salvage yard on Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photos and descriptions come with the listings.
Those trying to enter the fenced grounds outside prescribed hours are shooed off by security.
While some hidden auction bargains may surface, recovered boats mostly sell within the value of a damaged resale. And most of the listings, which include recovered stolen boats and sunken recoveries outside the area, show that motors are “believed to be locked,” meaning saltwater or bashing off pilings or lifts had claimed them.
“Old, less-desirable stuff, there’s more of a chance for a bargain,” Milardo said.
Ian inhaled thousands of other boats along canals and in Southwest Florida’s many marinas, as well, including those in Port Charlotte, Venice and Englewood, and harder-hit towns such as Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel/Captiva, St. James City, Matlacha and Pine Island.
A marina in Lee County’s St. James City is dry storing million-dollar yachts to be sold and restored or scrapped like old cars, for example.
Billions in losses were reported, according to insurers that had turned destroyed boats over to salvagers.
“Of course, ‘back to normal’ will take some time but as of now, we are fully operational and way ahead of all our expectations considering the challenges with the supply chain and increased demand,” Safe Harbor Burnt Store Marina boaters were informed in a January newsletter update.
If there’s an upside to Ian, it’s that fiberglass gets recycled, Milardo said.
“We’re a green company,” he said. “You sell stuff that hopefully lives again.”
