Sad boats

Boats damaged from Hurricane Ian are being stored in a field off Burnt Store Road near the Lee County line.

 Sun photo by Tom O’Neill

PUNTA GORDA — They may not have feelings, but a bunch of sad-looking boats sit crouched in a Punta Gorda cow pasture.

Several acres of ruined or damaged boats — all victims of September’s Hurricane Ian — are being auctioned this month off Burnt Store Road.


